Utah County’s winter warming center to be at one site, transit improved

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Utah County’s Warming Center will operate this winter at a single site, 2615 S State St., Provo, from Nov. 17 through March 2. County officials say the consolidated location will help concentrate resources and streamline nightly operations.



The warming center provides overnight shelter and basic support for people experiencing homelessness — primarily unhoused, single adults aged 18 and older who need a safe, warm place to sleep during cold nights. It also serves as an entry point for coordinated services, including case management, referrals to housing resources, and transit support to connect guests with daytime services and partner agencies.



“This is the first year we’re operating under the new state law requiring nightly bag inspections,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran. “We delivered the best Warming Center program in the state last season, and we learned a lot. This year’s program will see improved safety measures and clearer expectations, and we have many resources available for those who want to improve their lives.”



The county-appointed task force is chaired by Utah County Commissioner Brandon Gordon, who leaders credit with building consensus between law enforcement and social-service providers. Beltran also noted his enthusiasm at Tyler Clancy’s recent appointment to lead the state’s Homeless Office.



For this winter, transit access has been improved: a bus stop was moved to the front of the building, and transit service has been increased with double buses scheduled at about 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Riders should check the transit operator for exact times.

County officials said staff and partner agencies will continue intake, capacity, and safety procedures at the site, and will offer referrals to housing and support services for guests seeking longer-term assistance.



The County is seeking volunteers for the winter, please visit: Warming Center | VOMO to serve.