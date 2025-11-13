Lehi Historical Society 2025 historical marker unveilings recapped

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

As the Lehi Historical Society concludes its 2025 historical marker unveiling season, it extends a heartfelt thank-you to the community.

“It’s been an amazing year,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “I can’t believe the support we’ve received. Every unveiling has been well attended by community members and city officials, and people are enjoying showing their Lehi spirit with our collector pins. It’s just amazing!”

The society installed nine historical markers this year through its Lehi Historical Marker Program. Locations and people honored included the Thomas R. Cutler Mansion, the Jordan River Bridge, Mary Wanlass Hutchings, Saratoga Resort, Broadbent & Son and most recently, the Flood of 1983.

Anywhere from 50 to almost 200 people attended the celebrations, where community members with ties to the site and city officials spoke. Then, the marker was unveiled from under a red velvet covering.

Six markers, including the Utah Southern Railroad Depot and the George Goates Farm, were installed in 2024, bringing the total to 15 to date.

“We hope people will recognize what a fun activity it is to drive, walk or bike to see all the markers,” said Bangerter. “Each marker contains three to four sentences that teach, entertain and celebrate Lehi’s history.”

Each marker presents a mini history lesson for the people of Lehi, but for those who want to know more, a QR code will be added to each marker by the end of the year. That information can be found now at https://www.lehihistory.org/overview.

In 2025, the historical society began selling collector pins that highlight the history behind each marker. “They’ve been a huge hit,” said Bangerter. “Thanks to a Lehi City PARC grant, we can keep the prices down and still make a little money, which is huge for us.”

The collector pins sell for $8-$15 each and can be purchased in-house or online at lehihistory.org. Lehi Roller Mills and the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo pins have been among the most popular. Lehi City Council member Heather Newall designs all pins.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Memorial Building pin was released this week, along with the Utah Southern Railroad Depot pin. Both are $15. The Memorial Building set includes three pins celebrating “Lehi Boys” and veterans in general. The depot pin features a miniature moving steam locomotive. As of this week, pins for all unveilings have now been released.

Funds from pin sales help cover unveiling costs and purchase much-needed computers, desks, archive boxes, and other items the society needs.

An additional 10 markers will be installed in 2026. A schedule is still to be announced.

The Lehi Historical Marker Program was founded in 2022 when the Lehi Historical Society won funding from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a substantial Lehi City PARC grant. At this time, 36 markers are funded and scheduled for installation by the end of 2027.

For more information, see lehihistory.org. To contact the historical society, call 801-768-1570 or email lehihistory@gmail.org.