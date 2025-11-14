LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

TREYSON FABRIZIO

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Football

POSITION: Cornerback

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Finished the season with five interceptions, 59 total tackles, 17 passes broken up, 172 yards on returns and two blocked field goals.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Treyson is an unbelievable football player, but an even better person and teammate. He earned Academic All-State honors as a 4.0 student. Coaching players like Treyson is such a pleasure. He was always trying to get better and perfect his position. He is a hard worker and has a high football IQ. I’m excited to see what he becomes. – Coach Andy Hadfield

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

