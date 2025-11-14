Shelley Olson’s enduring legacy of strength, faith and love

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

For two decades, Shelley Olson has been a community cornerstone, raising a family and running two businesses, yet it is her unwavering strength that sets her apart as an example to many in Lehi City.

Olson is an avid sports fan who has passed her enthusiasm for sports on to her children, all of whom actively participate in the various youth sports programs that Lehi City offers. Olson also prioritizes her family’s involvement in community events.

“I am a big sports fan, including soccer, baseball and basketball. I love to take the kids to all the things offered in Lehi. It is important for me to be involved so I know what my kids are interested in and who they spend their time with,” said Olson.

Olson has operated a hair salon out of her home for 20 years. She has not only forged lifelong friendships but has been a source of encouragement for all of her clients.

“I have come to know that styling hair is more than a service; it is also about being around women of like minds and making connections. I feel it is important to create a safe space where clients can feel heard and uplifted, so when they leave my chair, they feel beautiful inside and out—and their hair looks good too,” Olson shared.

She also runs a second business, “Three Seasons,” with two of her friends in which they grow their own flowers and sell arrangements of them.

“A passion is my little flower business I share with my two friends. This happens every Friday. We love getting together and sharing our love for others in the community with our home-grown flowers,” she said.

Olson also spends time baking bread for friends and neighbors and serving the community with thoughtful acts of love and kindness. She has been known to do an up-do for prom to help young women feel pretty.

“I first became inspired to help when others so generously helped me,” said Olson. “I was raised on a dairy farm in Idaho. I had a large family and, in times of need, there were always neighbors, friends and ward members who helped us without hesitation. It made me appreciate their service and kindness, and now I try to pay it forward with small acts of love.”

Olson is happily married to Zach, and they have five children who range in age from 6-20. They attend schools in Lehi and enjoy simple things. Their passion for life translates into positive and inspiring attitudes, and for that, Olson is grateful.

“All of my kids have a passion for life, and I could not be more proud of them,” said Olson.

Family and community are important to Olson. She recognizes that these relationships provide essential emotional support, security, a sense of belonging that shapes values, identity and resilience, and she hopes she is instilling that same love and confidence in her children.

“Family and community are important because, in the end, that is all we have: our relationships. It is important for me to serve others because not only do they benefit from the love I am sharing, but I am also teaching my family to be generous and kind so they can gain confidence from the good feelings associated with kindness,” said Olson.

She has overcome many challenging experiences and has had a difficult learning curve in both learning how to give and how to receive from others. As a mother and a widow at age 25, Olson’s difficulties have not only helped her to develop inner strength but also a greater faith in her beliefs.

“My faith and resilience were greatly strengthened when my first husband, Jordan Mingo, was killed in an airplane crash,” said Olson. “We had three small children under the age of five when he died, and I was overwhelmed with anguish. I felt helpless, scared and alone in raising them.

“I thought I always had enough faith to endure hard things, because I grew up with it, but maybe I took it for granted because when this tragedy suddenly happened, I realized that I had a lot of room to grow.

“While trying to survive this tragedy, I became more reliant on God for strength and for understanding. I learned that I wasn’t alone and that God sends angels to help. I had many angels that helped me with my three kids. One took out my garbage for five years after my first husband died. Another mowed my lawn for five years. My LDS ward family and church leaders stepped in and helped in ways that I didn’t think I needed, but I was so grateful that they saw the needs. My friends and neighbors truly raised me up when I was down and helped me gain the strength to manage the tragedy,” said Olson.

“I was told by someone who loved me that this experience could go two ways: I could be ‘bitter or better.’ I decided to get better by exercising my faith, allowing others to help me, and by serving others, even when it was humbling to admit that I needed help.

“On dark days, I realized that if I served someone else, my burdens were lifted and my prayers were answered,” continued Olson.

“The death of a husband has made me realize that this earth life is only a small part of a big picture. My kids were a great blessing during that time because I had to get up and keep going for them. I wanted to be a good example so they could learn what to do when hard times come to them. I have learned that you have to feel sorrow; it is all part of God’s plan,” said Olson.

Olson has accomplished many great things, but she feels that her greatest accomplishment is her five children.

“Being a mom and watching them learn and have their own relationships with God is my greatest joy,” said Olson.

Olson gives credit to the many generous and kind people of Lehi who have helped her become stronger and better. She hopes her example to “keep going” will inspire those that have encouraged her.

“I want those in Lehi to know that nothing is impossible with God’s help and with a community that shows up in times of need,” said Olson.

In honor of Olson’s example of strength and for the incredible ways she gives back, Chick-fil-A in American Fork has graciously provided a celebratory meal for the Mingo/Olson family.