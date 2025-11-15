Falcon football can’t clear Knight hurdle in repeat semifinal clash

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

In a familiar game setting, the Skyridge football team battled with Region 3 foe Lone Peak but came up short during a gritty semifinal rematch at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday (Nov. 14).

The Falcons fought hard throughout game but ultimately could not break through the formidable Knight defense and ended the contest on the wrong side of the 13-7 final outcome. The loss marked the end of Skyridge’s season as Lone Peak advances to the 6A championship game.

The Knight strategy to focus on ball control and keep the potent Falcon offense off the field was effective as Skyridge could not find their rhythm with four or five plays and out on most of their possessions.

“The boys played extremely hard but failed to make a couple of plays down the stretch and throughout the game and that made the difference on the field today,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm.

Senior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne battled for yards in the air and senior running back Lincoln Tahi struggled for yards on the ground. The team managed just one score on a Sweetwyne five-yard rush at the 8:11 mark of the third quarter.

Senior receivers Hunter Sheffield and Omarian Sanders worked hard to move the ball but were limited by the Lone Peak defense. Sweetwyne was also under pressure throughout the game, restricting his ability to find open receivers.

Senior receivers Talmage Oswald and Tahi each had five receptions, Oswald for 44 yards and Tahi for 26. Tahi also rushed for another 23 yards and Sweetwyne ended the game with 13 carries for 72 yards.

A chance for a Skyridge touchdown in the third quarter was snatched when Lone Peak’s Kennan Pula rose above senior receiver Omarian Sanders and grabbed the ball with one backhand, giving the Knights the momentum they needed to survive the physical, defensive battle.

A fourth-down incompletion by the Falcons in the final minute of the game ended the season for Skyridge.

“This whole year we have worked hard,” said Sweetwyne. “We’ve spent time at early morning workouts and after-school practices and this season it all came together. We worked as a team for the same goal and the same outcome.

“We came up short today, and it hurts a lot, but I could not be more proud of this team. The underclassmen will continue to feel the hurt, and they will definitely keep working hard and get after it next year,” the player added.

Showcasing a formidable effort, the Falcon defense held Lone Peak to one touchdown in the game. The Knights made up additional points with two field goals. The Skyridge defense held strong without surrendering any big plays to Lone Peak, despite being on the field most of the game.

Senior linebacker Griffin Kunz led the defense with 15 tackles during the game. His leadership throughout the season has been an anchor for the Falcon defense.

Sophomore safety Ethan Schriever contributed with 12 tackles including six solo while senior Luke Barrus registered 10 tackles and senior Easton Simmons added nine more in the Falcon defensive effort.

Senior defensive end Harvie Moeai stopped a promising Lone Peak drive with a timely sack. “I am proud of this team and the effort they have given throughout the season,” said Hemm.

The Falcons have a legacy of success since the beginning of the football program in 2016. The Skyridge football team has made it to the semifinals four times and has played in the state championship game four other times with one win in 2022.

“This season there has been a lot of good buy-in and work ethic. There is a lot of trust and love for one another and that is the strength of this team. They have done a good job just playing for the guy next to them,” said Hemm.

“This is a really great group of seniors. This is not how we wanted to end the season for these guys, but they’ve been tremendous leaders for this team both this season and throughout their entire time in the program,” said Hemm.

“Many were just sophomores when I started coaching with the program and I have watched them grow into great leaders and great men,” the coach concluded.

“It has been a great experience to be a team leader this year,” said Sweetwyne. “Coming up as a younger player, I really looked up to the older players and their examples. I have wanted to be a leader like they were. I hope I did that this year.

“Being a team captain has been a learning experience, and I know I can continue to grow as a leader and a player,” said Sweetwyne. “I hope I can find ways to help all the younger guys behind me achieve their goals. There will continue to be opportunities for this team to work hard and have even more success.”

Skyridge finished the season with a 9-3 record.