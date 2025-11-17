Falcon athletes commit to colleges

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Twelve senior athletes from Skyridge High School who have accepted offers to continue their playing careers at the next level in five sports were honored at a school ceremony on Thursday (Nov. 13). The sports represented included baseball, soccer, basketball, volleyball and golf.

The non-statistical information included below is excerpted from what was provided by the families of the players for the signing ceremony narration.

BASEBALL

Miles Robinson – 2B, Cal State University Northridge Matadors (Los Angeles CA)

As a junior, batted .422 for 35 hits with 29 RBI and 29 runs scored, eight doubles, six triples, five home runs and 12 stolen bases; had 55 put-outs and seven assists for a .939 fielding percentage.

“Miles grew up playing many sports, skiing, water skiing, surfing, hiking, and rock climbing. When he started playing for Coach Roberts, Miles was impressed by what Roberts was teaching him, and it was nice for his dad to have someone else teach Miles in a way that Miles really understood. Miles enjoys playing baseball and is excited to play at CSUN, He works really hard to stay fit, get good grades, study the game of baseball, and be a decent human. He keeps us smiling.” – Justin and Leta Robinson

Rip Roberts – P/SS, Nicholls State University Colonels (Thibodaux LA)

As a junior, batted .326 with 31 hits, 16 RBI and 29 runs scored, stole 15 bases. Eleven appearances on the mound with a 4-3 record and a staff-best 3.80 ERA. Also had 26 putouts and 63 assists plus 13 double plays with a .947 fielding percentage.

“Rip is named after Cal Ripken. He has always been around baseball with his dad and older brother coaching and playing. He is a great worker and is always putting in extra time. He also played football and currently plays basketball for Skyridge. He likes to wakeboard, play pickleball and go to Lake Powell. He is an honor roll student and enjoys woodworking, writing and cooking. He is very independent, and excited for a new adventure outside of Utah and ready for some southern culture!” – Ryan and Angela Roberts

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ellah Oeser – P, Utah State University Eastern Golden Eagles

Averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season. Shot 51% from short range with 26 blocked shots along with 34 defensive deflections.

“Ellah has always loved playing sports. Growing up as a triplet made her a tough little girl who loved to compete and keep up with her brothers. She started playing soccer at a young age and picked up basketball in kindergarten, deciding to focus on that in ninth grade. She started Varsity as a freshman, helping her team get to the state championship game. She is very much looking forward to her time at USUE and is working hard to get back to playing ball after another devastating injury.” – Jared and Julie Oeser

Aiden Beck – P, Culver-Stockton College Wildcats (Canton MO)

“Aiden has been playing basketball competitively since fifth grade. From an early age, her passion for the game has been evident both on and off the court. Over the years, she has competed with several elite club programs including Club Utah, AIM, and Utah Summit. Aiden has consistently excelled in the classroom as well, maintaining High Honor Roll status throughout high school and will graduate with a GPA above 3.97. Her dedication and work ethic exemplify what it means to be a true student athlete. – Diane and Jake Beck

BOYS GOLF

Murphy Dunn – Reedley College Tigers (CA)

“Murphy has had a love of sports from a very young age, most notably in baseball. It was through baseball and his connection with Coach Roberts that Murphy’s unexpected journey into golf began.

The turning point in Murphy’s high school career came under Coach Tennille Slack, through whose mentorship and support Murphy’s game improved tremendously. Murphy’s golf journey has had highs and lows, but his dedication, commitment, and determination never waver.” – Matt and Lesley Dunn

BOYS SOCCER

Christian Poll – F, Utah Valley University Wolverines

As a junior, he was the leading offensive contributor for the Falcons with 14 goals and seven assists. “Christian started playing soccer when he was just 3 years old for. After a couple moves we landed in Lehi where he played for Utah Arsenal and La Roca. Around 14 he started to really take off, his speed becoming a major aspect of his game. He then earned a spot on the top Utah Avalanche ECNL team where he has played ever since. As an attacker he can use both his left and right foot equally.” – Joe and Kelsey Poll

GIRLS SOCCER

Allyson “AJ” Beard – MF, Weber State University Wildcats

“AJ was always athletic from a young age. Surrounded by family sport activities, parents coaching and dad running his own training facility, sports was all she knew. Once she started soccer she never looked back. From countless hours of weightlifting, speed training, practices and games, AJ always had her goals set high for this sport she loved. She played with Utah Surf and Celtic FC, contributing to the team successes of multiple championships. She played four years on varsity at Skyridge and really enjoyed the friendships that it created.” – David and Stephanie Beard

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Kylie Buttars – OH, Brigham Young University Cougars

Led the Falcons in kills this season with 398, served 55 aces, made 41 combined blocks, had 226 digs, provided 30 assists and tallied 580 serve-receives. “Kylie grew up playing multiple sports and comes from an athletic family. Kylie enjoyed playing soccer, softball, basketball, volleyball and sand volleyball when she was younger.

“She was a jazz and ballet dancer for many years as well. As she got older, she decided that volleyball was her passion and chose to focus on that as her main sport. Kylie began playing on high level club teams and has traveled all over the United States competing in tournaments. She has played at Club V the past few years and her team has had a lot of success. They are highly ranked and this last summer they placed fifth in the nation.

“As a junior, Kylie set records for the school as the Single Season Kills leader with 413 kills and tied the Single Season Ace record with 90 aces. As a senior, Kylie continued to make her mark and became the All-Time Kills Leader this year with 1,077 kills at Skyridge. Kylie also enjoys baking, playing the piano, hiking, camping with her family, playing pickleball, and working out.” – Chad and Heidi Buttars

Lily Lundberg – MB, Northwest University Eagles (Kirkland WA)

Had 92 kills, a team-leading 88 combined blocks, 22 aces plus 39 digs in her senior season. “Lily has been playing volleyball since fourth grade, where her mom coached and she could barely make a serve over the net. She worked so hard on her skills, never losing the love of the game.

“She played for the Falcon Feeder League and has triumphed in the face of adversity, always rising above with a positive attitude and a strong belief in herself. She is smart, works hard, and always applies herself, consistently earning a 4.0 GPA, as well as earning the Academic All-State award. Lily knows what she wants and will do whatever it takes to get it done. We could all learn something from this strong, kind, fun loving girl whose light shines the brightest.“ – Nate and Kristel Lundberg

Lily Grant – S, Snow College Badgers

Tallied an eye-popping 948 assists (8.9 p/s) for a new school season assists record plus a team-high 60 aces, 58 kills, 31 combined blocks and 247 digs in her senior season. “Lily comes from a long line of college athletes in a variety of different sports. Besides playing indoor volleyball, she is an excellent open level beach volleyball player and is a guard on the Skyridge basketball team.

“Lily is a leader and will stand strong when she knows truth and right. Lily loves her faith, her family, good music, and hanging out with awesome teammates and friends. Lily finished her senior year with 1,193 career assists. A fun memory has been being ranked #1 in the State for the whole season and knowing each game opposing teams will be giving their best shot to try and beat you. She is excited to join a program that will be participating in this year’s NJCAA National Tournament.” – Dave and Stephanie Grant

Keira Bassett – S, Eastern Wyoming College Lancers (Torrington)

Had 91 assists, 10 aces and 66 digs in her senior season. “Keira is a light to everyone around her. The strength of character, dedication, drive and positive attitude she possesses have always been some of her best qualities. These qualities have opened a lot of doors for growth in everything she pursues.

“Growing up, Keira played a variety of sports from soccer to tennis to swim team to tumbling until she found her love for volleyball when she was nine years old. She has become an accomplished pianist, enjoys singing and painting, plays on the high school pickleball team, and has served in multiple church capacities including playing the organ and seminary council. Keira has earned the Academic All-State award. She plans to complete her associate’s degree and then serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” – Rick and Leah Bassett

Hadyn Smith – OPP, Lewis-Clark State College Warriors (Lewiston ID)

Second on the team in kills with 365, 25 aces, 79 combined blocks plus 84 digs in her senior season. “Hadyn has made her mark as one of the strongest players in the state, earning a top-10 Prep Dig ranking and landing on Utah’s 6A leaderboards in kills, blocks, and hitting percentage. She earned the top hitting percentage for Region 3 (0.336) this season.

“Hadyn started playing volleyball at age 10 and never looked back. Her volleyball journey has included competing with top-tier national club teams, traveling coast-to-coast to challenge herself against high-level competition. Her Club V team is ranked nationally and took home fifth place in Dallas last year. In the classroom, Hadyn shines as a high honor roll student, known for her discipline, leadership, and nonstop drive to improve. Hadyn is a loyal teammate and friend, a steady leader, competitive by nature, and a great big sister who loves sunshine, pickleball, and hanging out with friends.” – Tyler and Ricki Smith