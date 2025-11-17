Six Lehi athletes accept college offers

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Five senior girls soccer players and one softball player from Lehi accepted opportunities to continue their playing careers at the next level on Wednesday (Nov. 12) during a signing ceremony at the school. See the details on each athlete below.

GIRLS SOCCER

Isabelle “Izze” Dahl – MF/CB, Weber State University Wildcats (Big Sky)

A versatile player who rotated between the midfield and centerback positions, Dahl recorded six goals and three assists this year and tallied 18 goals and nine assists for her career as a Pioneer.

“Izze controlled the defensive side and even added our game-winner from the defensive end against Corner Canyon,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “She added additional goals and assists when she played in the middle too. She is explosive and creative and was a huge piece for us this year.”

Advertisement

“We are excited to welcome our 2026 singing class,” WSU Head Coach Kyle Christensen said, “It includes great talent both locally and out of state. We look forward to this group helping this program continue to reach new heights.”

Noting that Dahl received both Rookie of the Year and Offensive MVP during her Lehi career, the coach added, “Izze is a talented, athletic player with an ability to cover a lot of ground and is productive on both sides of the ball. She is a strong presence in the midfield and can dictate the tempo of the game.”

The Wildcats finished the year with a 12-7-1 overall record and came in second in their conference after a shootout loss to Montana in the Big Sky Tournament Championship game.

Amarie Simmons – MF, University of Nebraska – Omaha Mavericks (Summit)

An aggressive midfielder who was always a threat to score and was equally adept at setting up her teammates. Five goals and three assists this season, eight of each for her Lehi career. “Amarie is our most experienced midfielder who used her soccer IQ to dominate the middle and added goals and assists on top of winning countless balls,” Hartmann said.

“A top talent, she played just about every minute of every game. Her efforts on the field were inspiring and a great example for new players coming in,” the coach added.

“We are excited to welcome the 2026 recruiting class to our Omaha Soccer family,” said UNO Head Coach Tim Walters. “We feel really good about this group’s culture, on and off the field. We wanted to bring in a really hard-working group, highly athletic class and this group checks both boxes. We can’t wait to get started with them in Omaha.”

The signing announcement noted that Simmons was named team MVP as a freshman and earned overall MVP honors as a senior. The Mavericks were the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Division I Summit League tournament and lost a one-goal decision to South Dakota State in the quarterfinals, ending the year with a 6-9-4 record.

Advertisement

Nora Evans – CB, Grand Valley State University Lakers (Ottawa County MI, GLIAC)

“Nora is a midfielder who converted into starting centerback and did an amazing job all year,” Hartmann said. “Her ability to read the play and step up and win the ball is fantastic.”

The Lakers under Head Coach Katelyn Longino captured the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship for the 16th time in program history after defeating Saginaw Valley State 1-0 on Sunday (Nov. 16). The Lakers improve to 19-2 on the season and clinched their ticket into the NCAA Tournament beginning next weekend. The GLIAC competes in NCAA Division II.

Hallie Schmidt – D, Snow College Badgers (SWAC)

“Hallie is a centerback who moved to outside back and did a great job,” Hartmann said. “Her ability to rush forward and commit other players before laying off good passes is unique. She was a rock defensively in the head game too and really stepped up for us.”

The Badgers won their fourth Region 18 Championship in program history on Nov. 1. After defeating Utah State University Eastern 1-0 in double overtime Thursday, the Badgers went on to upset top-seeded Salt Lake Community College 1-0 in the title game. The season ended with a loss to Cochise College 2-1 in the West District Championship on Nov. 8. Coach Brock Ogami led the Badgers to a 13-4-3 overall record this season and second place at 9-2-3 in the Scenic West Athletic Conference, the only league in NJCAA Region 18.

Madi Ogden – GK, Utah State University Eastern Golden Eagles (SWAC)

Ogden played nearly every minute in the net for the Pioneers this season and notched four shutouts. “Madi not only rescheduled herself to being the keeper we needed, but she also came up big for us with key saves throughout the season including multiple penalty-kick stops,” said Hartmann.

Advertisement

Under Head Coach Tracy Brady, the No. 3 seed Golden Eagles finished the season with a 9-5-4 record and a 7-3-4 conference record in third place, falling to Snow College by a double-overtime golden goal in the semifinals of the Scenic West Athletic Conference tournament on Oct. 30.

SOFTBALL

Mya Maughan – 1B/P, Snow College Badgers (SWAC)

In her junior campaign last spring, Maughan hit .467 with 18 runs, 49 hits, nine doubles, seven home runs and 46 RBI. She also tallied 139 putouts, 17 assists and eight double plays.

“I’m kind of a stats guy and love to share the results of the girls on the field, but first and foremost, Mya is a fantastic young lady, and we are so happy she’s part of Lehi Softball,” said Head Coach Tim Kennedy. “She has a quick wit about her and is one of the funniest student athletes I’ve ever had. Mya is awesome with her academics as well.

“One of things I’m most proud of is that in her freshman year, she had a fielding percentage of .841 and improved that to .1000 the very next year. We are looking forward to the upcoming season, and the sky is the limit for Mya. Snow College got a good one,” the coach said.

Last spring, the Badgers finished third in the Scenic West Athletic Conference with a 13-19 record and were 18-31 overall for the season under Head Coach Mikelle Magalogo.