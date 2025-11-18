Blaze leaves American Fork honey plant in ruins, investigation continues

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

A fire early Sunday morning destroyed Beehive State Honey’s manufacturing facility in American Fork, leaving the building a total loss and prompting an investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.



American Fork Fire & Rescue said crews were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to reports of smoke near 7500 North and 6500 West. Battalion Chief Justin Whatcott said firefighters arrived to find “heavy fire involvement” at the single-story building. Multiple nearby structures were threatened, but crews contained the flames to the honey plant.



Units from American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Lehi and Lone Peak assisted in the response. By mid-morning, the building had collapsed, leaving only charred debris. Officials confirmed the facility housed extraction, storage and bottling operations, and that all honey harvested this season was inside at the time of the fire.



No civilian injuries were reported. Several firefighters sustained minor injuries, including bee stings, as hives surrounding the property were disturbed. Two others suffered minor injuries unrelated to bees but remained on scene.



The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation. As of Monday, the cause of the fire had not been determined.



Beehive State Honey is a family-run business that has operated in Utah County for decades, supplying local retailers and providing pollination services to farms across the region. Owner Prenten Frazier described the destruction: “It’s like a war zone here. It’s heart-wrenching. It’s a complete loss.”

Advertisement



Frazier said the company’s entire season’s harvest was lost. “All of the honey we harvested this year was contained inside there. And it’s gone.” Despite the devastation, he emphasized that the bees survived. “Our bees are still alive. They need us. We’re not going to let them down.”

Neighbors and customers quickly rallied support. A fundraising campaign was launched on Sunday to help the family rebuild. Donations began pouring in from across Utah County, reflecting the company’s role in local agriculture and community life. Local officials noted that honey production and pollination services are vital to farms and orchards throughout the region. The loss of the plant represents not only a setback for the family but also a challenge for growers who rely on pollination.



The incident drew attention for the unusual hazards faced by responders. Bees swarmed as crews battled the flames, stinging several firefighters. Officials described the injuries as minor, and those affected continued working. By late Sunday morning, crews had extinguished the blaze but remained on scene to monitor hotspots. Firefighters worked for hours to ensure the fire did not reignite, a common risk in large commercial blazes.



Whatcott praised the coordinated response, noting that firefighters kept the flames contained to their origin despite multiple structures being threatened.



For Beehive State Honey, the fire marks a devastating setback. The facility was more than a workplace; it was the hub of operations and a symbol of the company’s identity in the community. The loss of equipment, inventory and infrastructure will take months, if not years, to recover.



City officials said they are exploring ways to support the family, including connecting them with state agricultural programs and small business resources. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has not yet announced whether emergency assistance will be available.

While the investigation continues, residents expressed concern about the long-term impact on the family business and the broader beekeeping community. American Fork Fire & Rescue said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.