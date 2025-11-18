Local legend Tyler Haws inducted into BYU Hall of Fame

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

North Utah County has produced a collection of exemplary athletes who’ve gone on to distinguished careers at Brigham Young University, but few of them have captured the imagination of Cougar fans as much as basketball star Tyler Haws.

On Friday (Nov. 14), Haws was welcomed into the BYU Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 50th induction class. He joined six others honored that night, including Alexa Gray (volleyball), Nachelle Stewart Mackie (track), Trevor Matich (football), Jack Morris (baseball), Mark Philbrick (BYU photographer) and Roger Reid (men’s basketball coach).

Raised in Alpine, Haws played at Lone Peak High School under Coach Quincy Lewis, who went on to lead teams to more state championships than any other boys basketball coach in Utah history. The last two of those came at Lehi High School, where he’s now the athletic director.

Haws helped earn rings for the 2007 and 2008 Lone Peak teams and was Utah’s Mr. Basketball in 2008 and 2009, one of just three players to win the honor twice. Then as now, Lone Peak played in a region of North County schools, so basketball fans throughout the area became familiar with his game.

He went straight to BYU out of high school. He came off the bench for his first two games there and then earned a starting spot for the remaining 137 contests of his BYU career. The awards list started during his freshman season and increased by multiples every year.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Philippines from 2010-12 and had opportunities while there to broaden the impact of his work because of his connection to BYU.

Returning to the team following his mission, he went on to set numerous records and earn multiple spots on BYU’s all-time records lists. He had a professional career abroad which included stops in Spain, Poland and Canada.

Since retiring from the sport, he has lived in the North County and been employed in sales. He and his wife Summer, a former BYU gymnast, are the parents of three daughters, Goldie, Ella and Paris.

He has continued his involvement with BYU and the sport he loves as part of the basketball broadcast team at BYUtv and also coaches club teams and at many clinics. “I still love being around the game and what basketball can teach young people,” Haws said.

The BYU press release announcing the event gave the following summary of Haws’ accomplishments:

“Tyler Haws is one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball history and the all-time leading scorer at BYU with 2,720 career points — the 25th-most in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history.

“During his time in Provo, Haws was a 2015 Wooden Award Finalist, Jerry West Award Finalist and Senior CLASS Award Second Team All-American. He garnered Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2014 and 2015. He was twice named WCC Player of the Week and earned the Sports Illustrated National Player of the Week award in December 2012.

“Haws ranked among the elite scores in the country for three consecutive seasons — finishing third in 2015 (22.2points per game), sixth in 2014 (23.2 per game) and seventh in 2013 (21.7 per game). His 724 makes from the free-throw line are the 13th most in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history.

“A four-year starter for the Cougars appearing in 139 games, Haws earned multiple district and conference honors on the hardwood, including multiple First Team All-District selections by the USBWA and NABC. He was a three-time All-WCC selection including being named the top player in the league in 2014.

“Haws holds numerous program records, including field goal attempts (1,916), free throws made (724), free throw percentage (.883), games started (137), minutes played (4,247), consecutive free throws made (50), double-figure scoring games (122) and 20-point games (74).

“Haws was one of 12 players to represent USA Basketball at the 2013 World University Games in Russia…

“Off the court, Haws has remained closely connected to the game and to BYU. He has served as a mentor to current players, worked in player development and skill training, and frequently represents BYU at community and alumni events.

“Known for his discipline, faith and leadership, Haws continues to exemplify the values that defined his playing career, inspiring the next generation of Cougars to pursue excellence on and off the court.”

Retired BYU Coach Dave Rose was fittingly chosen to give the video introduction for Haws at the induction ceremony. He said, “When I think about Tyler Haws, I think about a guy who was dedicated to hard work and dedicated to the team.

“He was so passionate about becoming the best player that he could be so our team could be successful. I think that that was kind of his superpower,” Rose continued. “He was a silent assassin. He didn’t say a lot, but he could sure score the basketball.

“I saw him play so many games in high school and in the summertime and what I remember is that his team won and they won all the time,” the coach said, noting that Haws extended his dedication to all aspects of his life including the classroom.

Besides that, Rose noted “Tyler just has a special gift of promoting what BYU is about … I know how much you love BYU and I know how much you wanted to come here and be successful and I’m really proud of what you were able to accomplish,” he said.

After thanking Rose for his remarks, Haws said, “It’s an honor to be here tonight. I am seriously so humbled and honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with so many other amazing athletes.”

It was noted during the evening that only about one percent of all BYU athletes have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since the ceremonies began in 1975.

After acknowledging the other members of the induction class and their accomplishments, Haws shared some stories from his playing days and offered his thanks for those who have impacted his life, many of whom were in attendance by invitation.

Haws concluded with, “Again, I’m just so, so honored to be inducted and just totally humbled. BYU is such a special place and I’m grateful I had the chance to play here.”

Lewis was one of the special guests invited to be on hand for the ceremony. “It is just great to see Tyler being honored as a Hall of Fame inductee at BYU,” he said.

“Having coached Tyler at Lone Peak and then watched his career at BYU in becoming the all-time leading scorer there, the one thing I can say about Tyler is that he earned every piece of it. His work ethic and commitment to excellence were off the charts.

“Some guys think they put time in and work to become a better player, but they don’t know until they see how many tough hours Ty put in. He is self-made. And on top of that, you will not find a better person with sincere humility. He is the best of the best all the way around. All class,” Lewis concluded.