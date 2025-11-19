Falcon girls hoops looking for fast rebuild

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School girls basketball team has suffered significant losses to graduation and injury, but that doesn’t mean Coach Shaylee Nielsen’s cupboard is bare. The team is a bit light on experience but there is size, speed and the skills that come from multi-sport participation to draw on.

The list of key returners starts with 5-foot-8-inch sophomore guard Elena Chiara. “Elena got significant varsity time last year,” the coach said. “She worked relentlessly this off-season to improve all aspects of her game and has prepared herself to have a great season.

“She will really help run the offense and control the pace for us while being a big offensive threat.”

Senior 5-9 forward Ariane Moeai “has been a contributor since her sophomore year,” Nielsen said. “Ariane brings an intensity and energy that is unmatched. She will be an anchor for us in our press and an emotional leader. She has worked hard on her conditioning and strength this off-season.”

Sophomore 5-6 guard Hallee Sheffield “played varsity minutes as a freshman last year. She has worked hard on shooting and ball handling this off-season and will be a big threat for us on offense this season.”

A returning player to watch for is senior 5-8 guard Kyah Perkins. “Kyah played some varsity her sophomore year, then suffered an ACL tear going into her junior year,” the coach said.

“She has worked hard to get back and healthy. Kyah is a high-energy player who is relentless on defense and will run the floor hard. She is going to be a big leader on and off the court for our team.”

Three other seniors will step into expanded roles this year. Forward Aiden Beck (5-10) “has put in a huge amount of work this off-season to improve her game. She has made herself into a real offense threat who can score from the perimeter and the high post,” Nielsen said.

Guard Lily Grant (5-8) “is a competitor that finds ways to impact the game. She will be a big part of our press and will find ways to have a big impact offensively for us,” the coach said.

Guard Abby Dotson (5-9) “has really put in a lot of work to be ready to have a big role this year. She is an elite athlete who can defend and run the floor. Abby will be a huge part of our press and will be a big threat attacking the rim,” Nielsen said.

Despite the challenge of blending a mostly-new group of players, the coach has lined up plenty of early tests. “Our preseason schedule is really tough,” Nielsen said. “We will play a lot of the top teams in the state. We know it will prepare us for a tough region schedule and help us be ready for the state tournament.

“Region 3 will be really strong like usual,” she continued. “We lost a couple of really good teams in PG and Westlake but of course Lone Peak will be great and Lehi will be strong as usual. AF and Corner will be competitive and tough games as well.

“You definitely don’t have an easy night in our region, which will prepare us for the state tournament,” the coach said. “We expect to compete with everyone this year and want to continually improve all season to make a run in the state tournament.”

The Falcons get the campaign started Friday (Nov. 21) on the road at West Jordan and then they welcome Timpview on Tuesday (Nov. 25) for their home opener. Tipoff time for these contests is 7 p.m. Check future issues of the Lehi Free Press for results and details.