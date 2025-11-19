Student food pantries step in where SNAP falls short

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press



When the recent government shutdown temporarily halted SNAP benefits, families in Alpine School District, where more than one in five students relies on free or reduced-price meals, felt the squeeze.

In a district where so many students rely on subsidized meals during the school day, losing supplemental food assistance at home intensified food insecurity almost overnight. With 17,455 students qualifying for assistance — 13,184 on free lunch and 4,271 on reduced lunch — the sudden interruption in federal support created an urgent need for help at home.

To fill that gap, student food pantries throughout the district became a critical lifeline. Food pantries can be found at Lehi and Skyridge High Schools and in Lehi Junior, Viewpoint and Willowcreek middle schools. Many local elementary schools have also set up resources for students and their families.

Many of these pantries, operated by schools and supported by the Alpine School District Foundation, local nonprofits and community donations, saw a noticeable increase in demand within days of the SNAP suspension.

At River Rock Elementary, staff recognized that more students were going without reliable meals over the weekend, prompting the school to revive its Weekend Backpack Warriors program. Originally launched a few years ago, the initiative provides students with easy-to-prepare meals and snacks tucked discreetly into backpacks on Fridays.

Thanks to generous donations from families, community members and staff, River Rock distributed approximately 800 meals in October alone to students and families experiencing food insecurity. School leaders said they were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown by parents, employees and community partners. They expect the numbers to grow in the coming months.

In addition to weekly food bags, River Rock Elementary will provide complete Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner meals to families in need. Its Sub for Santa initiative has already surpassed previous years’ levels of support. With help from Tabitha’s Way, the ASD Foundation, school employees and local community members, River Rock is working to ensure families have a brighter and more stable holiday season.

At North Point Elementary, the school community has rallied to support families facing food insecurity during the holidays. This Thanksgiving, the PTA partnered with Pioneer Market to provide 25 complete Thanksgiving meals for families in need. An additional 20 meals were donated by Tabitha’s Way. Families within the school community contributed funds, allowing even more support to families in need.

Each participating family receives a certificate to pick up a meal at the grocery store, along with tried-and-true recipes and a heartfelt message of love, offering both a practical and personal touch during a challenging time.

The PTA is also extending its efforts into the Christmas season. This year, they created a website featuring Christmas wish lists for North Point families in need. Community members can view the lists, purchase gifts, wrap them and bring them to the school.

The response to the SNAP crisis has demonstrated the strength and generosity of the Lehi community. Even as some federal benefits resume, school leaders emphasize that food pantries and school-based assistance programs will remain essential. These programs not only provide stability during emergencies like the shutdown but also support families during weekends, holidays and personal hardships throughout the year.