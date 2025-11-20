Premiere virtual batting experience, The Virtual Dugout, opens in Lehi

Bowen Thomas | Lehi Free Press



As Lehi rapidly grows in commercial and residential properties, businesses offering safe spaces that attract crowds are an ever-growing need in the community. In an effort to maintain Lehi’s community spirit, the creators of the Virtual Dugout have a unique story. The Virtual Dugout is a new interactive entertainment venue in Lehi, located at 90 North 500 West.



Bonding over their kids’ shared passion for sports, four couples in the community joined forces to create the Virtual Dugout. Jordan and Hillary Sheets, Kevin and Brittan Meacham, Nick and Afton Wentzel and Jeff and Kayleene Ross took a leap of faith to pursue the American dream.

The business offers a fun, multi-faceted experience for groups or couples looking for a night out, a casual date or even an after-party for high school dances. The Virtual Dugout offers a virtual sports activity that involves everyone and can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels across different batting and pitching modes.



“We coach baseball (Nick and Jeff), and all our kids play sports, and that is how we met. We felt like Lehi had things for people to do, such as a bowling alley, but as an interactive entertainment venue, there weren’t many options. That’s how the idea for The Virtual Dugout began,” said Wentzel. “This is a unique venue in Utah County that we hope is fun and enjoyed by the community.”



The Virtual Dugout is an innovative batting facility that offers the community opportunities to interact with state-of-the-art technology in a competitive and fun atmosphere. Participants engage with one another in different games of virtual baseball.



It was important to the owners to keep the business in Lehi, as they value the community and wanted to give back through this sports entertainment venue.

“We feel like there is a real opportunity for this type of entertainment, and to keep it at home, in Lehi, is great,” said Ross.



“We have felt supported in the Lehi community, and we wanted to give back,” said Wentzel. “Lehi has been great to work with throughout this process, and we value the city and its community; that is why we invested our business in Lehi. We want this to be a place where people feel comfortable and safe to bring their kids.”



The community can get involved in The Virtual Dugout through leagues and by attending activities held at the venue. The business will offer private events and birthday parties. Reservations can be made on their website.

“Book a bay,” said Wentzel jokingly. “We want to help in building the community. We have team jerseys from local high schools on display, and we hope to organize leagues to get people connected and enjoying themselves while building community spirit, one swing at a time.



During a trial run of the game modes at The Virtual Dugout, I played solo and found myself grinning from ear to ear in the batter’s box and on the pitcher’s mound, even while playing with a design intended for multiple people to enjoy at once. The experience will make you feel like a kid in Little League again.



The Virtual Dugout opened its doors on Nov. 14 for a family-friendly experience. Reservations can be made, and further information can be found at https://www.virtual-dugout.com/.