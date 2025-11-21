F’Kosh Bakery Brings Handmade Focaccia to Downtown Lehi

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

A new bakery has opened its doors in the heart of Lehi, promising to bring a fresh take on one of the world’s oldest breads. F’Kosh, located at 60 W. Main St., specializes in handmade focaccia loaves that have already drawn attention from locals and visitors alike.

The bakery, owned by Lehi residents Brent and Mia Knudson, opened Nov. 1 with a focus on simplicity. Brent, the baker, prepares each loaf and bakes them daily in small batches. The result is bread that is airy, flavorful, and versatile enough to serve at dinner tables, as sandwich bread, or eaten plain.

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the shop closed on Sundays. The storefront sits among other local shops on Main Street, giving Lehi residents another option for fresh-baked goods in a walkable downtown setting.

The Knudsons said the decision to open in Lehi was a natural one. “We live here, and our children go to school here, so this is our place,” Mia Knudson said. The couple had spent the summer selling their bread at local farmers’ markets, where demand quickly grew. “People asked us where they were going to get their bread in the winter,” she said. Opening a permanent bakery felt like the next step, and Brent has been baking full-time since the summer.

Unlike larger bakeries that offer a wide range of pastries and cakes, F’Kosh has chosen to focus on one product and refine it. Customers can choose from three permanent menu items — plain, cinnamon, and garlic herb — with additional flavors introduced seasonally. “It will depend on what is fresh, and Brent will choose which flavor combinations to bake up next,” Mia said.

Early reviews have been enthusiastic. One customer described the cinnamon loaf as “unbelievably good,” noting that it was flavorful enough to eat without toppings. Another praised the garlic herb loaf as a perfect addition to family meals. These reactions suggest that F’Kosh may quickly carve out a niche in Utah County’s competitive bakery scene.

Lehi has long been home to beloved bakeries, including the historic Lehi Bakery, which has been operating since 1969. F’Kosh enters that tradition with a modern twist, offering a product that is both familiar and distinctive. While Lehi Bakery is known for donuts and cakes, F’Kosh’s focus on focaccia sets it apart.

The bakery’s arrival also reflects a broader trend in Utah County toward specialty food shops. In recent years, artisan donut shops, boutique coffee houses, and niche restaurants have opened across the region, catering to residents seeking greater variety and quality in their dining options. F’Kosh fits neatly into that movement, offering something unique while still rooted in traditional baking.

Lehi has seen steady revitalization, with new businesses opening alongside long-standing establishments. F’Kosh adds to that mix, giving residents another reason to visit the area. Its hours make it accessible for both lunchtime crowds and evening shoppers. Parking is available nearby, and the bakery is within walking distance of other attractions, making it easy to stop in for a loaf while running errands or meeting friends.

With its emphasis on simplicity, quality, and tradition, F’Kosh is positioning itself as a destination for bread lovers in Lehi and beyond. The bakery’s arrival adds to the city’s growing food scene and provides residents with a new option for fresh artisan bread. As word spreads, F’Kosh may become a fixture in Utah County’s culinary landscape.

