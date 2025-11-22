Luminaria Lights up the holidays at Thanksgiving Point

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

As the evenings grow colder and the holidays draw near, Thanksgiving Point in Lehi once again transforms into a world of light and wonder. Beginning Nov. 13 and running through Jan. 10, 2026, Luminaria turns the Ashton Gardens into a breathtaking winter escape filled with millions of twinkling lights, festive music, and joyful surprises. For families across Utah, it’s more than just a holiday event — it’s a cherished tradition that brings loved ones together year after year.

Visitors can explore a magical landscape illuminated by more than eight million lights. Each path through the Ashton Gardens offers a new surprise — from twinkling tunnels and glowing sculptures to interactive displays that delight both children and adults alike. One of the most iconic features, the ‘Merry Mosaic,’ showcases over 6,500 luminaries and a 120-foot Christmas tree synchronized to festive music, creating an unforgettable show of light and sound. New this year, families can enjoy the ‘Enchanted Castle Projection Show,’ where snowmen and winter characters come to life through dazzling light projections. It’s an immersive experience designed to bring out the childlike wonder in every guest.

Between dazzling light displays, guests can warm up around fire pits, sip hot cocoa, or snack on fresh mini donuts and churros. Heated igloos and the Warming & Gathering tent offer cozy spaces to relax and reconnect with loved ones, while holiday music fills the air. For families with little ones, the event is stroller and wheelchair accessible, and the pathways are wide enough to accommodate wagons. Visitors can also take advantage of family-friendly food options, with convenient punch-card systems to make mealtime easy.

Beyond the lights and treats, Luminaria is a celebration of togetherness. Couples stroll hand in hand under the stars, children’s laughter echoes among the glowing trees, and families capture perfect photo moments that will become treasured memories. Special packages, including VIP experiences and proposal options, add even more magic for those marking a milestone or creating new family traditions.

Luminaria runs Monday through Saturday, with timed entry slots starting at 4 p.m. and continuing into the evening. The event is closed on Sundays, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Because tickets sell out quickly, Thanksgiving Point recommends purchasing in advance at thanksgivingpoint.org. The event is located at the Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point, 3900 N. Garden Drive in Lehi. Parking is free, and guests are encouraged to dress warmly and plan at least an hour to fully enjoy the walk-through experience.

Whether it’s your first visit or an annual outing, Luminaria captures the spirit of the season in a way that brings people together. It’s more than just a light show — it’s an opportunity to pause, reflect, and share joy with the people who matter most. For tickets and more information, visit thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria.