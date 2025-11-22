TIME names Lehi’s Gabb Music a Best Invention of 2025

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Gabb Music, a children’s streaming service from Lehi company Gabb, made TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025: Special Mentions list in the Parenting category, announced Monday.

TIME’s Best Inventions list highlights products and services judged for originality, effectiveness, and impact. Gabb said the designation recognizes its “Kid-Safe Music Streaming” library, a service the company built specifically for children rather than as an edited version of an adult platform.

“Being recognized by TIME highlights how Gabb Music goes beyond what any other streaming service offers,” Kerri Fox-Metoyer, Gabb’s head of entertainment services, said in the release. She said Gabb curated lyrics, album art, and song metadata with children’s emotional and developmental needs in mind.

Gabb said its library contains millions of songs across genres and decades and that tracks, artwork, and metadata are filtered to remove explicit lyrics, adult themes, and inappropriate visuals. The company said the approach eliminates the need for additional parental controls and gives children a safe space to explore music.

Last month, Gabb made the Gabb Music app available for download on phones and tablets via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the company is offering a 30-day free trial for Gabb Music+. Gabb described Gabb Music+ as ad-free and said it supports CarPlay and Android Auto, unlimited skips, playlist creation, song and artist search, and offline listening.

The company’s monthly subscription tiers start at $4.99 for the preset-channel Gabb Music plan and $10.99 for Gabb Music+, which offers customized playlists.

Founded in 2018, Gabb markets itself as a maker of kid‑safe technology designed to limit children’s exposure to online harms while supporting age‑appropriate digital independence.

More information is available at gabb.com.