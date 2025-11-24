Pioneer boys hoops will play challenging schedule

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School boys basketball team begins the season with one returning varsity starter and a collection of up-and-coming players who are eager for their turns in the spotlight.

The team will be built around junior 6-foot-3 wing Ashton Shewell, a returning All-State performer who averaged 14.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season, hit 53 from long distance and made 21 steals.

“Ashton experienced a lot last year,” said Coach Reed Bromley. “On occasion he led our team in scoring, brought an impactful play, made a key defensive play, and was a leader. This year we need all of those things from him but more consistently. He has shown that he can do that.

“Ashton has improved as a rebounder and ball handler,” the coach continued. “Possibly the greatest improvement in his game is his ability to handle physicality with the ball at the rim.

“He’s also progressing in his movement without the ball, as well as the mental grind all of that brings. He’s stepped into the role we need this year and is prepared for a great junior season,” Bromley said.

Senior 6-0 guard Trevor Anderson played significant varsity minutes last season. “Trevor was mostly asked to be a defender last year and has worked extremely hard this off-season to improve other aspects of his game,” the coach said.

“Trevor has been a consistent shooter and a reliable scorer this summer. Leadership is a role that he has embraced and where he continues to improve. I could not be more proud and appreciative of the improvement Trevor has made,” Bromley said.

The rest of this year’s returning players appeared mostly in junior varsity contests last season with occasional mop-up duty in blowout games.

Senior 6-1 guard Nate Rosenlof “is an intelligent and highly skilled player,” the coach said. “Blessed with a quick first step, and possibly a quicker second, Nate has worked hard this summer on his game and other intangibles.

“Nate is an excellent teammate and does what is needed to help his teammates, which is shown by his knack for sharing the ball and making the right play,” Bromley went on. “Nate has the ability to shoot it deep, is excellent around the rim, and is developing a tough pull-up game.

“One last thing I have loved about Nate’s improvement is on the offensive glass. We will need this attribute to develop even more for us to compete against our region and other quality teams in the state,” the coach said.

Junior 6-6 forward Tuk Howe “is known around the state. He has played very well for his club team as well as for us this off-season,” Bromley said. “He is a skilled big man who understands the game. He will stretch the floor with his shooting ability and has the skill set to put up strong scoring numbers.

“He has worked very hard to get stronger. We will need him on the boards. Tuk’s best games are ahead of him and I am glad to have him with us,” the coach said.

Other expected varsity contributors include 6-0 guard Griffin Reid, 6-3 forward Isaac Smith and 6-2 forward Landon Paxman. “These are seniors who I know I can count on,” Bromley said. “They have all worked extremely hard in the offseason and have contributed in a variety of ways.

“We also have two seniors who are new to the program,” the coach said. They include 6-1 guard Decker Yeager, whose father Sean is a former coach and athletic director at Lehi, and 6-2 guard Tillman Huish, a move-in from Arizona. These young men were productive players in their previous programs.

“Both have varsity experience and have played in difficult situations,” Bromley said. “We’re happy to welcome them to our program.”

The coach has intentionally set up a tough schedule which will challenge his team, including appearances in three tournaments.

“This will help us prepare for an extremely rugged Class 6A and the very talented and tough Region 3,” Bromley said. “I like the diversity of in- and out-of-state teams we will play in the pre-season.

“We always have a goal to win the region,” Bromley said. “That is such a challenge we will be doing well if that goal can be reached. The teams in our region are all so talented and coached extremely well.

“I think that American Fork and Lone Peak will be the most interesting to watch. Both are talented and eager to win. It will be interesting to see what I believe will be contrasting coaching styles. I do think that top to bottom, whatever that may be, Region 3 is the best region,” the coach said.

“Region 1 is very tough as well with Davis returning four of five starters from their state championship team. Layton is a tough high school team with three very good guards,” he added.

“Region 2 may have what some are saying is the best team in 6A, Bingham. It should be an interesting, challenging and fun year,” Bromley concluded.

Lehi opens the season at Highland Tuesday (Nov. 27) at 7 p.m. The Pioneers are set to visit Westlake next Wednesday (Dec. 3) at 7 p.m.

They will play in the Corner Canyon tournament over the weekend, with a noon contest on Friday (Dec. 5) against Bingham and a 2 p.m. game Saturday (Dec. 5) against Mountain View out of Meridian, Idaho.