SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

GRIFFIN KUNZ

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Football

POSITION: Inside Linebacker

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Had 14 combined tackles against Lone Peak in the state semifinals, his fifth game of double-digit tackles for the season. He was the defensive leader for the Falcons this year, averaging 8.5 tackles per game with 102 tackles for the season, including a team-high 35 solo efforts and 12.5 tackles for a loss with three sacks for 19 total yards lost. He also tallied three hurries, one interception, one pass deflection and one fumble recovered. He was a three-year varsity player with a career total of 206 tackles, 77 solo and 27.5 for a loss.

