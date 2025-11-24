Connect with us

Lehi Sports

SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls hoops looking for fast rebuild

Lehi Sports

Local legend Tyler Haws inducted into BYU Hall of Fame

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls start early with blend of experience and youth

Lehi Sports

Falcon athletes commit to colleges

Lehi Sports

Six Lehi athletes accept college offers

Lehi Sports

Falcon football can’t clear Knight hurdle in repeat semifinal clash

Lehi Sports

LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

Falcon football trounces Cavemen, punches ticket to state semifinals

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football exits playoffs with one-point loss

Lehi Sports

SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

2 hours ago

on

GRIFFIN KUNZ

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Football

POSITION: Inside Linebacker

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Had 14 combined tackles against Lone Peak in the state semifinals, his fifth game of double-digit tackles for the season. He was the defensive leader for the Falcons this year, averaging 8.5 tackles per game with 102 tackles for the season, including a team-high 35 solo efforts and 12.5 tackles for a loss with three sacks for 19 total yards lost. He also tallied three hurries, one interception, one pass deflection and one fumble recovered. He was a three-year varsity player with a career total of 206 tackles, 77 solo and 27.5 for a loss.

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *