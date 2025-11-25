Aspen Peaks School Board members sworn in at historic ceremony, Lehi’s Diane Knight to be board president

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Taking a significant step in public education in Utah County, the newly elected Aspen Peaks School District board took the oath of office Tuesday, Nov 25, in the Broadbent Community Room in Lehi. The swearing-in marked the official beginning of a multi-year transition that will shift operations from Alpine School District to three newly created districts.

Aspen Peaks, covering the central portion of the former Alpine School District boundaries, is one of three new districts approved by voters. Newly elected members of the Lake Mountain and Timpanogos districts were also sworn in Tuesday during ceremonies held separately in Orem and Saratoga Springs. This is the first time in state history that three full school boards were sworn in on the same day.

Seven board members were sworn in to represent the newly formed Aspen Peaks School District: Diane Knight, Seat 1 (5-year term); Steve Sparti, Seat 2 (3-year term); Nicki Brammer, Seat 3 (5-year term); Amber Bonner, Seat 4 (5-year term); Jason Hart, Seat 5 (3-year term); Jeanne-Marie Burrows, Seat 6 (3-year term); Jason Theler, Seat 7 (5-year term).

The interlocal board made up of Aspen Peaks area Mayors and City Council members presided over the swearing-in. The oath of office was administered by Utah Judge John J. Nielsen, recently appointed to the Utah Supreme Court.

Following the swearing-in, the new Aspen Peaks school board held its first meeting. The first order of business was to elect a board president and vice president.

Diane Knight was elected Aspen Peaks’ first president and Amber Bonner was elected as the board’s vice president.

“I am thrilled to work with our new board and be part of making the Aspen Peaks School District into something truly extraordinary,” Knight told the Lehi Free Press.

The board also voted unanimously to approve Aspen Peaks School District as the official name of the new school district.

“I especially like the aspen metaphor. I like how aspen trees are connected underground and are the same community, but above ground they all look different and have different needs,” said board member Amber Bonner.

New board member Nicki Brammer said, “I am thrilled to begin serving on the new Aspen Peaks School Board. Our Board has met together a couple times already to begin building positive relationships and talking about the issues we’ll focus on once we’re officially sworn-in, and I’m so impressed with the caliber of each newly elected board member and the strengths they bring to the table. I hope the public, parents, students, and teachers, will bring all their good ideas forward to us and we can build this new school district together.”

The board now begins the complex work of shaping a new district from the ground up. Over the coming months, Aspen Peaks board members will meet with Alpine School District officials to determine how resources, facilities, staff, and programs will be divided. The transition is expected to unfold gradually, with the new district assuming full responsibility, including budgeting, staffing, and curriculum decisions, by July 2027.