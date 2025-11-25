District choir students end intense training day with concert

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Top junior high and middle school choir students in the Alpine School District had the opportunity to hone their skills under a guest conductor during the annual Honor Choir Fest on Nov. 19. After an all-day training experience, the group presented a concert at Timberline Middle School in Alpine that evening.

This year’s guest conductor was Emily Duncan, the director of choral arts at Lehi High School. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree with an emphasis in vocal performance from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in Music Education from Arizona State University.

According to her official biography, Duncan has performed in theaters all across Utah, including Hale Centre Theatre, HCTO, West Valley Performing Arts Center, SCERA and the Lehi Arts Center. She has been teaching for nearly a decade.

“Working with the district junior high honor choir was a highlight of my career,” Duncan said. “These students were selected by their teachers because of their skills, talent and dedication to music and singing.

“Working with an entire choir of students who were so well prepared to make beautiful music was thrilling. I so enjoyed their energy, their personality and their drive to make our concert interesting, fun, and memorable. I will never forget that experience,” Duncan said.

The combined chamber and concert choirs from Cedar Valley High School opened the concert with three numbers as special guests.

The Honor Choir followed with four numbers practiced that day under the direction of Duncan with Jill Ensign as the accompanist.

The first piece was “When Dreams Take Flight,” a gospel-style concert work by Rollo Dilworth based on a poem by Paul Laurence Dunbar about the strength of dreams.

Next the students performed the traditional spiritual “I’m On My Way” using an arrangement by Anthony Trecek-King.

The boys then stepped into the spotlight with an energetic rendition of “Heave Away Me Jollies,” a traditional sea shanty from the island of Newfoundland, Canada arranged by Jill Gallina.

The choir closed out their performance with a moving rendition of “Ad Astra” (To the Stars) by Jacob Naverud. It was an inspirational program showcasing remarkable musicianship, especially considering that the concert had been prepared just that day.

Students from 11 schools participated in the program. They included Lehi Junior High under director Jill Smith, Viewpoint Middle School under director Alan Larson, American Fork Junior High under director Matthew Thornton and Mountain Ridge Junior High under director Rebekah Lindsley.

The other schools participating included Canyon View, Orem, Lake Mountain, Lakeridge, Sage Canyon, Vista Heights and Timberline.