Discover the magic of giving this Giving Tuesday

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, filled with sparkling lights, cozy gatherings and the exciting rush of finding the perfect gifts for loved ones. While the holidays bring a sense of cheer, the true wonder is found in moments of unexpected generosity and connection that warm the heart. There is magic in giving, whether through a thoughtful gift, shared time or a helping hand.

While the season can often become a whirlwind of commercialism with shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the core of the holiday spirit has always been about generosity, connection and giving back. This is where Giving Tuesday steps in, a movement that channels that festive energy and excitement into an intentional, impactful day of radical kindness and community support. The day serves to remind us that the greatest joy comes not from getting more, but from giving more to those in need.

To help eliminate the stress of knowing how to participate this Giving Tuesday, a list of local non-profit organizations in Utah County that are in need of support has been compiled below.



Caring at Christmas

The Alpine School District Foundation offers a program called Caring at Christmas in which the District has partnered with the United Way of Utah County “to make sure that every family who needs assistance this holiday season receives the help they need.”

“We have seen a marked increase in families this year seeking and requesting additional help. Of course, the most critical needs have been for food and clothing. We are so grateful for the community support that allows us to step in frequently to meet those needs and get kids and families the assistance that they need,” said Tyler Vigue, Executive Director, Alpine School District Foundation.

All funds that are raised through Caring at Christmas supports Sub for Santa kids and families throughout Utah County. Donations can be made at https://foundation.alpineschools.org/o/foundation/page/caring-at-christmas.

Principal’s Pantry

The Alpine School District Foundation also works with individual schools to help set up pantries and other programs fighting food insecurity in our community through the Principal’s Pantry. All resources provided by donations and partner organizations helps ensure that all needs are met in the community. Donations to fight against hunger can be made at https://foundation.alpineschools.org/o/foundation/page/principals-pantry.

Falcon Pantry

Skyridge High School offers the Falcon Pantry stocked with groceries and accessible to students and their families. Please contact Skyridge High School to donate.

LHS Community Outreach

Lehi High School has a Community Outreach Coordinator that can help with donations to support all students. The coordinator can be reached at https://lhs.alpineschools.org/o/lehi-hs/page/lhs-community-resources.

Kids Closet

The Alpine School District Foundation also provides winter clothing, shoes for gym class and other needed items through the Kids Closet.

“The Alpine School District is working to educate more than 84,000 students this year, so even when a small percentage has significant needs, that can mean hundreds or thousands of young people in tough situations. Thanks to the generosity of many members of our community and others throughout the state, the Alpine School District Foundation is able to step in and help with food, shoes, coats, and other needed items when our incredible staff identify those needs,” said Vigue.

Additional information and ways to support the Kids Closet can be found at https://foundation.alpineschools.org/o/foundation/page/kids-closet.

The Policy Project

According to The Policy Project “an increasing number of Utah’s K-12 students struggle to meet basic needs due to factors outside their control: a sharp decline in affordable housing, rapid inflation, wage stagnation, job insecurity, and growing mental health challenges of the adults in their lives.”

The Policy Project is a Teen Center Project that provides an innovative solution for Utah high schools to build or improve services such as food pantries, laundry facilities and showers. This allows schools to meet the basic needs of students within high schools through a public partnership between the Utah Legislature and private donors. All donations are accepted at https://www.thepolicyproject.org/give .

Lehi Fire Dept. Fundraiser

The Lehi Fire Department is hosting “Hot Cocoa with Santa at the Firehouse,” an annual fundraiser to benefit families in Lehi for the holiday.

“This is a small family event that offers an opportunity to meet Santa and have a picture taken. There will be hot cocoa and donuts at the event,” said Lehi Fire Captain, Claye Clarke. “All funds raised help to provide Christmas for families in Lehi City.”

Clarke continued, “This is a great family event and a great way to give. We are excited to interact with the public and support families in need during the holiday season.”

Hot Cocoa with Santa at the Firehouse will be held on Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station 84, 3496 W 1500 N, Lehi.

Information can be found on Instagram @lehifiredepartment and donations can be made through Venmo @lehifireassoc.

Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault

The State of Utah and Utah County have several community-based resource centers that provide free and confidential services to survivors of sexual violence. Many resources available are domestic violence and sexual violence programs, crisis intervention, court and medical advocacy, victim advocacy programs, referrals for counseling and therapy, housing support, and general safety assurance and planning. More information can be found at https://www.ucasa.org/survivors.

Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault (UCASA) is an organization that focuses on sexual violence education, prevention and response in Utah. The organization offers easy ways to contribute to the cause of assisting survivors and advocating to end sexual violence at https://www.ucasa.org/donate. Another service provider for survivors of sexual violence is The Refuge Utah, located in Orem and contributions can be made at https://therefugeutah.org/ .

Tabitha’s Way

Tabitha’s Way is a local food pantry that helps “individuals and families through tough times by providing temporary food assistance and recommending resources through self-reliance.” Tabitha’s Way has three food pantries located in Spanish Fork, Pleasant Grove and Saratoga Springs.

Last year Tabitha’s Way assisted over “204,000 individuals and delivered more than 9.2 million meals to those in need. Beyond food, they offer encouragement, connection, and support — making sure no one in our community faces hunger or hardship alone.” Tabitha’s Way encourages volunteers to serve at any of the multiple food pantries as well as willingly accepts donations.

“In October of 2025, we helped feed 4,557 individuals with 1,997 of them being children. We have over 170 volunteers serving each month and are so proud that the community is living up to our motto of Neighbors Serving Neighbors,” said Kristi Larson, Tabitha’s Way Client Relations Manager.

The following are the most needed items at Tabitha’s Way:

● Boxed Meals (pasta, macaroni and cheese)

● Condiments (ketchup, mustard, mayo, pancake syrup)

● Baking Items (vegetable oil, flour, sugar, cornmeal, evaporated milk, cake mixes)

● Healthy Food and Snacks

● Diapers Size 5-6 and Pull Ups

Please refer to https://tabithasway.org/ for additional information, to volunteer or to make a donation.

Alpine Bible Church Community Pantry

The Alpine Bible Church located in Lehi provides a food pantry for the local community. According to their website, “While we have faithfully run the Food Pantry since November of 2020, we have seen it grow far beyond what we initially envisioned. We currently partner with local grocers and stores that provide us with safe and healthy free food every week for the people who walk through our doors.” For more information, please visit https://www.alpinebible.com/serve/food-pantry/.

Utah Food Bank

According to the Utah Food Bank there are “445,000 Utahns, and 1 in 5 Utah children who are unsure of where their next meal is coming from.” The food bank relies on support from the community to fight hunger statewide. Donations can be made to the food bank at https://www.utahfoodbank.org/give/give-money/ . The Utah Food Bank also needs volunteer support. The food bank “cannot distribute 58 million meals statewide without help.” Volunteer opportunities can be found at https://www.utahfoodbank.org/give/give-time/.

Community Action Services & Food Bank

Community Action Services and Food Bank is the second largest food bank in Utah and serves Utah, Wasatch and Summit Counties in Utah. According to their website, “As a food bank, we rely on the generous contributions of our community to help supply our clients and partner agencies with food needed to fight hunger. Through our grocery rescue program, in partnership with many local grocery stores, we can provide many nutritious items such as bread, fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, eggs and dairy products.”

Community Action Services offers opportunities to volunteer, host a food drive, contribute food donations or make a donation. Community Action Services provides “food and more to the community, including housing, food, nutrition, education, and support services,” according to their website. Since 1967, Community Action Services has stabilized people’s lives by meeting their basic critical needs during crises and offering long-term solutions to rebuild financial and social self-sufficiency. The agency provides services to individuals and families in Utah County. To donate or learn more, visit https://www.communityactionprovo.org/about-us/.

Utah Valley Animal Shelters

The South Utah Valley Animal Shelter located in Spanish Fork reunites pets with owners and ensures all shelter pets are safe and well cared for. Donations help with animal health and care and finding shelter pets a home. Please visit https://www.suvas.org/ for volunteer and foster information or to make a donation.

The North Utah Valley Animal Shelter is located in Lindon and has helped “17,634 pets find new homes since 2013.” Visit https://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org/ to volunteer adopt or make a donation.

No Family Left Behind

Miss Lehi’s Teen 2025, Haylee Sullivan advocates for Veterans and their families. Her Community Service Initiative, “No Family Left Behind” is built upon the foundation of “military family support.” Sullivan feels the best way to support a Veteran is with gratitude.

“It is important to support our Veterans. Expressing gratitude can make Veterans feel seen and appreciated. A simple note to express thanks is impactful,” said Sullivan. “When I get the opportunity to distribute thank you cards to Veterans, I am touched as their faces light up and they see the effort that a stranger put into thinking about them and thanking them for their service.”

To write a thank you card to Veterans for Christmas, please send a message to IG account @nofamily_leftbehind or email at haylee.nofamilyleftbehind@gmail.com.

United Way of Utah County

United Way of Utah County benefits the community by partnering with local organizations to provide essential support in areas such as education, health, and financial security. “United Way funds programs that assist children with early learning and afterschool activities, offers services for mental health, provides food and housing assistance, and connects individuals with transportation and job training.”

During the holiday season, United Way gives help through a county wide Sub for Santa program. If families find themselves “needing a little bit of extra help this Christmas, don’t hesitate to apply for the Sub for Santa program.”

United Way creates lasting change through donations and volunteers. All information and to donate can be found at https://unitedwayuc.org/#OurImpact.

JustServe

The JustServe organization, https://www.justserve.org/, is a resource for those wanting to serve, volunteer and get involved. The site is provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The organization connects volunteers to organizations that need them. They do the work of researching and finding service projects; all you have to do is submit a project or register to join as a “community volunteer.” Their focus is to “build unity through community service.” Please visit https://userve.utah.gov/how-to-serve-during-the-holidays/ for more information.

Giving Machines

The Giving Machines are in multiple locations across the state of Utah for the holiday season including, Salt Lake City, Ogden, Logan, Orem, South Jordan and St. George. Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, these vending machines allow individuals to purchase specific items for global and local nonprofit organizations through January 1, 2026.

We at Lehi Free Press encourage members of our community to give however they’re able to this holiday season. There is no wrong way to give this holiday season; what is important is finding the magic in giving this year on Giving Tuesday.