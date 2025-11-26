Thanksgiving: it’s all about food and memories

Donna Barnes

Lehi Free Press

I was searching through my recipe folder and ended up spending nearly an entire afternoon reminiscing about the recipes I found. I have to confess, I am a foodie, and I love to eat and prepare tasty treats. I come from a family of excellent cooks and have always found comfort in preparing some of their yummy dishes.

Throughout Lehi, we have some wonderful cooks, and as I looked over the recipes this week, I found some keepers, like this recipe from Edna Gammon. She brought a huge bowl of macaroni salad to my mom’s house shortly after my mom passed away. We are a big group, and the salad was sumptuous and was quickly gobbled up.



Edna Gammon’s macaroni salad:

Dressing:

1 pt. mayonnaise 1 pt. Miracle Whip

1 cup buttermilk ½ cup sugar

1 envelope Hidden Valley Ranch Buttermilk Dressing

1 tsp. Arby’s Horsey Sauce ½ to 1 tsp. prepared mustard

22 or 24 oz. Pkg. macaroni, boiled and drained

2 cups celery, finely chopped

1 bunch radishes, finely chopped

2 green onions, chopped

1 small zucchini (don’t peel), chopped

1 cucumber, chopped

1 ½ cups frozen peas

5 or 6 chopped tomatoes

4 or 5 cups chicken or turkey, cut into small bites

Mix macaroni, veggies, meats, and dressing in a large Tupperware-type bowl. Serves 30 or more generously.



I also found a recipe of Elaine Johnson’s. She was a leader in our Young Women’s organization and treated us to delicious lunch on several occasions. Many church events were accompanied by good food!



Elaine Johnson’s Layered Lettuce Salad

½ head lettuce 2 stalks celery, carrots or both

1 can water chestnuts 4 green onions, chopped stems and all

1 pkg. frozen peas

Layer in order given. Top and spread to the edge of a 9X13 pan:

1 ½ cups Miracle Whip

¼ cup parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons sugar

Combine and spread over the vegetables. Grate 4 boiled eggs and garnish with bacon bits and tomatoes.



The stack of treasured recipes grew higher and higher. I remembered the last time I made the recipe or the first time we tasted the dish. I found my sister, Jan’s, famous baked beans and thought of the rave review of this recipe at our Christmas party.



Jan’s Baked Beans

In a large crockpot or slow cooker, add:

7 lbs. or 5 #10 cans of pork and beans 1 green pepper, chopped

¼ cup dry mustard 2 lbs. ground beef (browned)

4 cups brown sugar (yep, that’s right) 2 lbs. bacon cut into 1-inch pieces,

1 onion (chopped) (cooked)

Let it cook in a slow cooker until cooked thoroughly.



April’s Blueberry Sour Cream Pie

During this time of year, I love to think about my family and the times we gathered around a table and shared good times, sad times, and each other’s love.

Ingredients

1 deep dish frozen pie crust

Filling

2 ½ cups fresh blueberries, rinsed and dried well

1 cup sour cream

1 egg

1 ½ tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup sugar

2 tbsp flour

Topping

3 tbsp flour

2 tbsp sugar

1 ½ tbsp cold butter

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cover the crust’s edges with foil to prevent over-browning while baking.

Combine sugar and flour in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer, add sour cream, vanilla, salt, and egg, and mix until smooth. Gently fold in blueberries. Do not over-mix.

Pour filling mixture into the prepared pie crust and bake for 30 minutes. While the pie is baking, prepare the topping. Grate the cold butter into a bowl, then add flour and sugar. Crumble the mixture together with a fork.

After 30 minutes, remove the pie from the oven and gently sprinkle the topping mixture evenly over the top. Return the pie to the oven and cook for an additional 10-15 minutes or until the topping is slightly browned.

Cool for 20 minutes before slicing or refrigerate and enjoy cold.