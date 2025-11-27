Toy and clothing drive brings hope this Christmas

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

As Christmas approaches, one local family is working to make the season brighter for single parents struggling to provide for their children. Anna Wade, who organized this year’s Toy and Clothing Drive in partnership with her daughter, Kayelise Rhodes, says the effort comes from a deeply personal place and a desire to offer hope where it’s needed most.

“We decided to focus on single-parent homes because we have come to realize that there are not many resources or programs available for single parents,” Wade said.

She and her husband witnessed this firsthand when Kayelise became a single mother at 21. When her ex-husband abandoned her and their two-month-old son and refused to pay child support for more than a year, Wade’s family stepped in to help with diapers, milk, daycare, housing costs and basic needs.

“Having seen all that, we wanted to be a resource to single parents who need a leg up this time of year,” she said.

This year’s drive is also rooted in Wade’s desire to honor her stepfather, who passed away in 2021 from COVID-related complications. “The Toy and Clothing Drive first started with me deciding that I wanted to create a foundation in honor of my stepdad,” she said. “He is one of the kindest, most generous, compassionate people I know. After Dad passed away, so many of his friends came forward with stories of how he helped them while they were financially struggling, and how he never expected anything in return.”

Her daughter suggested that their first effort as a family foundation should support single parents during Christmas, an idea Wade immediately embraced.

The response since launching the drive has been overwhelming. “When we posted this project on the local single moms Facebook page, we received over 67 applications for help in the first 48 hours,” Wade said. From those applications, they approved more than 20 families. Today, the drive is preparing gifts for more than 50 children, with 13-14 families still in need of support.

The most needed items include new, unwrapped toys and clothing for children ages 6 months to 17 years old. Community members can donate on Dec. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the Broadbent Community Center at a public event featuring live music, food and holiday cheer.

“We will have live entertainment brought to us by a local band, Blond, who will not only sing their original music but will also be singing some Christmas carols,” Wade said. Chick-fil-A in Lehi is donating sandwiches for the evening, and guests can enjoy a meal with a minimum donation of $10.

Multiple local businesses have stepped up to support the cause, including Brown Family Law, which made a monetary donation, and Jubilate Rental and Utah Legal Video. Many friends have also contributed cash or gifts to help fill the remaining needs.

Even with the generosity received so far, Wade said the drive still needs more public involvement. “Times are hard for many people,” she acknowledged. “Some residents want to help, but their circumstances don’t allow them to. So when they tell me that, I simply ask them to help us pray for the success of the event.”

The donated gifts will be distributed to families on Dec. 19 and 20, ensuring parents have time to wrap and prepare presents for Christmas morning.

For Wade, the effort is not just about gifts; it’s about connection, compassion and reminding families that their community cares. “I know what it feels like to be hopeless,” she said. “More than receiving the gift, I just want single parents to know that they are not facing their struggles alone. There is still a lot of good out there. If this project gives someone a little bit of hope, then we will have met our goal.”

As she imagines the smiles on children’s faces this Christmas, Wade says that’s what gives her and her daughter the strength to keep going. “That’s our motivation, just knowing we can make a difference for even one family.”

For those who’d like to donate to the drive, they can attend the event on Dec. 12 or contact Rhodes directly at 385-283-4339. They are accepting new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children ages 0-18.