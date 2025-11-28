Falcon girls 3rd and boys 4th at Region 3 swim meet as new teams enter the mix

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The balance of power in Region 3 swimming saw a decided shift this past week as the field was joined by Wasatch High School along with Corner Canyon. The Wasps compete in Class 5A in all other sports and activities but were granted their request to compete in Class 6A for swimming only.

The reasons were apparent as Wasatch hosted the Pre-region Invitational on Thursday (Nov. 20) in Heber, where the Wasps swept their new league neighbors in both divisions.

In the girls events, Wasatch earned 488 points to 448 for second-place Lone Peak. Skyridge was a distant third with 300 points, followed by the Chargers (225), Lehi (208) and American Fork (78).

On the boys side, the Wasps tallied 485.5 points to outdistance the Knights at 422 and the Cavemen came in a strong third at 399. The Falcons were fourth at 196, ahead of the Pioneers at 146 and Corner Canyon at 145.5.

Following are the Skyridge swimmers who earned top-eight places to contribute double-digit points to the team totals at this early meet.

Advertisement

In the girls division:

Kara Moir claimed the silver medal in both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events.

Ava Ellington collected the bronze medal in the 200-yard individual medley and earned fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Alexis Griffeth finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Jane Beardall came in sixth in the 100-yard backstroke and seventh in the 200-yard individual medley.

Victoria La Roche garnered sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Sasha Lakin came in seventh in the 100-yard freestyle event.

Chloe Bowman placed eighth in the 500-yard freestyle.

The Falcons captured the silver medal in the 200-yard medley relay with Beardall, Lexi Bassett, La Roche and Moir. A second squad finished fifth in the same race with Kami Holdaway, Lakin, Griffeth and Bowman.

Skyridge earned the bronze medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Bowman, La Roche, Ellington and Moir. Their second team earned sixth place with Lexi Bassett, Lakin, Lizi Gourley and Mallory Hemmert.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Skyridge squad claimed the bronze medal with Hemmert, Ellie Sintay, Griffeth and Ellington. The team continued to showcase its depth with a second squad earning eighth place with Beardall, Gourley, Lynsie Weisenbeck and Kami Holdaway.

In the boys events: