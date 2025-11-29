Dan Peterson School students shine in annual wax museum project

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

Dan Peterson School in American Fork, Utah, hosted its seventh annual Wax Museum event on Fri. Nov.14, giving students with disabilities a chance to research, dress up, and present their chosen historical figures to families, peers, and district leaders. The event underscored the school’s mission to provide equal opportunities for its students while showcasing creativity and resilience.

The Wax Museum is a familiar project across the Alpine School District, where students typically select a historical figure or notable personality, prepare a short biography, and present it in costume. At Dan Peterson School, which serves children with disabilities from preschool through 12th grade, assignments are adapted to meet a wide range of abilities. Teachers and staff provide support through assistive technology, communication devices, and individualized instruction, ensuring that every student can participate meaningfully.

Robbie Cromwell, an elementary teacher at the school, explained that students begin selecting their subjects in mid-October. Their choices vary widely, from historical leaders to fictional characters, depending on personal interests. Over several weeks, students gather information through reading, interviews, or multimedia resources. The Wax Museum event then becomes the culmination of that research, offering students a platform to share their work with families, district officials and classmates.

Because many students at Dan Peterson School are nonverbal, communication devices play a central role in their education. Tablets equipped with specialized apps or dedicated speech-generating devices allow students to deliver rehearsed lines and interact with visitors. This technology bridges the gap between research and presentation, enabling students to “come to life” when prompted by an audience member. Cromwell noted that the adaptations make the project feasible and empowering, allowing students to showcase their knowledge in ways that feel authentic.

The Wax Museum has become a tradition at the school since its opening in 2013. Each year, the event draws families and community members, who see firsthand how inclusive educational practices create opportunities for students with disabilities. For the children, standing in costume and presenting their chosen figure is a moment of pride and accomplishment. For parents and educators, it is a reminder of the importance of accessibility and equal opportunity in education.

The project also highlights the collaborative effort behind the scenes. Teachers, aides, and families work together to prepare costumes, rehearse presentations, and troubleshoot technology. The result is a showcase that feels polished yet deeply personal, reflecting each student’s individuality.

Now in its seventh year, the Wax Museum continues to grow. Staff members hope to expand opportunities by integrating more multimedia elements, such as video recordings and interactive displays, to enhance accessibility further. The event demonstrates how creativity and adaptability can transform a traditional school project into a celebration of resilience and inclusion.

For Dan Peterson School, the Wax Museum is more than an academic exercise. It is a symbol of what education can achieve when accessibility is embraced. By adapting a common tradition to meet the needs of students with disabilities, the school ensures that every child has the chance to research, present, and shine.