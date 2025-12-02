ASD honors Mayor Johnson as APSD holds first official meeting

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press



The newly formed Aspen Peaks School District (APSD) held its first official board meeting on Nov. 25 in Lehi’s Broadbent Community Room immediately after being sworn in to office. Family members, incoming administrators and community leaders filled the chambers to witness the historic moment.



The evening marked a major milestone in the transition away from the Alpine School District (ASD) and the launch of three new, locally governed districts. It was also Mayor Johnson’s final meeting as chair of the interlocal board overseeing the transition.



“Tonight is an important night,” Johnson said as he opened the proceedings. “This is my last interlocal meeting, and I’m excited to turn this over to another group. We didn’t have all the answers, but we worked things out, and the split has gone a lot smoother than we ever anticipated,” Johnson said. “Bringing things closer to local control is important, and I believe all three new districts will find greater success because of this.”



As part of the Aspen Peaks Board’s first agenda, ASD honored Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson for his leadership and collaboration during the district-split process.



ASD Interim Superintendent Rob Smith surprised Johnson with the Alpine School District Influencer Award, noting that the honor has been given only eight times and never before to someone outside the ASD organization.



“Mayor Johnson has had tremendous influence, not just in Alpine School District but on me personally,” Smith said. “We want to thank him for his leadership, his friendship and the service he has given our communities.”



Mayor Johnson told the Lehi Free Press, “I am greatly appreciative of this award, but it was not simply mine to receive. This award belongs to everyone who was engaged in the very difficult discussions and decisions that have happened over the last couple of years. It was not easy for any involved but, in the end, and with much fortitude, the right decisions were made. We were all ‘Influencers’. This award is for many.”

Advertisement



The new board’s first official action was selecting a leadership team. After nominations from fellow board members, Diane Knight was elected board president and Amber Bonner was elected vice president.



The board voted unanimously to adopt Aspen Peaks School District as the district’s permanent name. Members noted that community feedback gathered earlier this year heavily favored “Peaks” and “Aspen,” and several spoke about the symbolism of aspen groves as individual trees connected by a shared root system.



The board then adopted its first policy, Community Comments, as Policy 1001, and opened the floor for public input.



A steady stream of parents, teachers and local officials offered congratulations and expressed concerns about overcrowding, boundary studies and the need to prioritize construction of new schools.



Rebecca Langley, a teacher at North Point Elementary, urged the board to move quickly.

“We are overcrowded. We’d love the boundary study to be continued and for Cold Creek Elementary to be built as soon as possible,” she said.



State Board of Education member Cindy Davis also addressed the group, offering support both as a parent and policymaker. “I support you and I’m happy we’re moving forward,” she said. “I look forward to partnering with you for the great students and teachers of this district.”



Several speakers encouraged the new board to build strong relationships with teachers, with cities, and with their communities as they navigate the challenges of forming a district from the ground up.



The board approved its 2025-26 meeting schedule, with meetings held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the ASD Boardroom, with adjusted dates in January and April due to conflicts.

Advertisement



Board members then voted to immediately open the search for a superintendent and appointed the Utah School Boards Association to assist with the hiring process.



The meeting concluded with applause and photos, marking a new era of school governance for families in Lehi, American Fork, Highland and surrounding communities.