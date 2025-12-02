Lehi Free Press lists All-City athletic accolades for fall season

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Free Press is recognizing the following Lehi-area athletes with the sixth annual All-City awards for the fall 2025 season.

This program is designed to honor the best of our local high school competitors. The selections were made based on nominations from coaches, available statistical information and the results earned by each athlete in state-level competition. Final decisions were made by the newspaper staff.

In this article, we honor competitors from the cross country, girls tennis and boys golf teams. In subsequent weeks, we’ll present our All-City girls soccer, girls volleyball and football teams.

Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Fall 2025

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Most Valuable Performer

Laney Martin (So. Lehi): Finished 12th in Region 3, came in 16th at the 6A State race. “Laney has been a source of consistency and leadership since the beginning of summer training,” said Coach Chris Dorton. “She is driven and focused at every practice and her racing tactics have been so fun to watch as she’s become a very intelligent competitor.”

Most Inspirational Performer

Remy McAdams (Jr. Lehi): “Remy has been one of the best runners on the team since last cross country season, but what made this year remarkable was how she dealt with adversity,” Dorton said. “She never complained to the coaches or the team about the adversity she was dealing with, she just stayed committed and focused on what she could control. This set a strong example for the team.”

Honorable Mention

Lucy Hawkins (Sr. Skyridge): DNR in Region 3, 23rd at 6A State.

Clara Madsen (Sr. Skyridge): 14th in Region 3, 35th at 6A State.

Maggie Peterson (So. Lehi): 18th in Region 3, 40th at 6A State.

Jane Hawkins (So. Skyridge): DNR in Region 3, 41st at 6A State.

Abigail Finley (Fr. Skyridge): 23rd in Region 3, 44th at 6A State.

Eilley Baker (Fr. Lehi): 19th in Region 3, 45th at 6A State.

Claire Wallgren (Sr. Skyridge): 32nd in Region 3, 48th at 6A State.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Most Valuable Performer

Miles Braithwaite (Sr. Lehi): Braithwaite capped an outstanding senior year with a silver medal in the 6A State race by moving up 17 places from his result last year. He won numerous events during the fall campaign and finished the regular season as the Region 3 gold medalist.

Most Inspirational Performer

Noah Nelson (Sr. Skyridge): “Noah is the team leader,” said Coach Isaac Hawkins. “He is the one that other runners turn to for guidance, advice and feedback. He makes sure everyone is running their assigned mileage. His experience is valuable to many developing runners who have ambitions to make Varsity.”

Honorable Mention

Jameson Lowry (Sr. Lehi): 8th in Region 3, 12th at 6A State.

Ian Greene (Sr. Skyridge): 6th in Region 3, 18th at 6A State.

Jack Grossen (Jr. Skyridge): 5th in Region 3, 25th at 6A State.

Brayden Barlow (So. Lehi): 13th in Region 3, 32nd at 6A State.

Landon Carter (So. Skyridge): 19th in Region 3, 35th at 6A State.

Zane Taylor (Fr. Skyridge): 17th in Region 3, 38th at 6A State.

Owen McMullin (So. Lehi): 11th in Region 3, 39th at 6A State.

Milo Amakasu (So. Lehi): 24th in Region 3, 45th at 6A State.

GIRLS TENNIS

Most Valuable Performer

Andi Armstrong (Sr. Skyridge): Seeded No. 2 at First Singles, she blew through the state tournament and confidently defeated the top-seeded player to capture the bracket championship. “It was amazing to see Andi be the mental demon that she can be, which allowed her to play her game and take out the No. 1 seed in the finals to win it all,” said Coach Ben Armstrong.

Most Inspirational Performer

Ryah Neilson (Sr. Lehi): “Ryah was a captain of the team this year and had energy and encouragement for every other player on the team,” said Coach Christina Bowman. “Consistently she hit with, sat with, and included all players, never showing favoritism by grade or skill. Ryah is a champion of inclusion and positive energy.”

Honorable Mention

Molly Jarvie (Jr.) and Elizabeth Ludlow (Sr. Skyridge): Silver medalists in First Doubles at 6A State.

Kiri Sperry (Fr. Skyridge): Seeded No. 3 at Second Singles, competed in the semifinals at 6A State.

Adelyn Peck and Launi Menke (Srs. Skyridge): Seeded No. 2 in Second Doubles, made it to the semifinals at 6A State.

Addison Uffens (Jr. Skyridge): Seeded No. 4 at Third Singles, earned a spot in the quarterfinals at 6A State.

Sadie DeSpain (Sr. Lehi): Seeded No. 5 at State, advanced to the 6A quarterfinals in First Singles.

Kinley Olson (So. Lehi): Seeded No. 7 at State, played in the 6A quarterfinals at Third Singles.

Liberty Salcido (Jr. Lehi): Seeded No. 10 at State with partner Ryah Neilson, reached the 6A quarterfinals in Second Doubles.

BOYS GOLF

Most Valuable Performer

Crue Harward (Fr. Lehi): Finished third in the Region 3 medalist standings, tied for 10th at 6A State. “He averaged a 68 during the season,” said Coach Johnny Revill. “He shot the lowest individual score of the day in three Region 3 matches. He showed great poise under pressure despite being so young.”

Most Inspirational Performer

Drew Kimball (Sr. Skyridge): “Drew missed playing on the second day of state by one and two strokes his junior and senior years,” said Coach Tennille Slack. “Even though the disappointment was crushing to him, he still went out and supported his teammates who were playing. He has shown his team how to handle disappointment with class and true character.”

Honorable Mention

Jordan Ofahengaue (Fr. Lehi): Finished eighth in the Region 3 medalist standings, tied for 13th at 6A State.

Makay Mendenhall (Sr. Lehi): Tied for 23rd in the Region 3 tournament, tied for 31st at 6A State.

Landon Makin (So. Skyridge): Tied for seventh in the Region 3 tournament, tied for 40th at 6A State.

Murphy Dunn (Sr. Skyrdige): Tied for 20th in the Region 3 tournament, tied for 54th at 6A State.