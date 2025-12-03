Connect with us

Local News

Live Nativity Returns to Lehi with Immersive Experience and Humanitarian Focus

Local News

Families, volunteers bring holiday magic to Utah’s 55th Festival of Trees

Local News

Pioneer Crossing Flex Lane construction update, winter weather does not hinder project

Local News

Dan Peterson School students shine in annual wax museum project

Local News

Toy and clothing drive brings hope this Christmas

Local News

Discover the magic of giving this Giving Tuesday

Education Local News

Aspen Peaks School Board members sworn in at historic ceremony, Lehi’s Diane Knight to be board president

Education Lehi City News Local News

Thanksgiving Point to build $60 Million Science & Technology Center with large LED dome; Lehi approves bond backstop

Local News

Blaze leaves American Fork honey plant in ruins, investigation continues

Local News

Utah County’s winter warming center to be at one site, transit improved

Local News

Live Nativity Returns to Lehi with Immersive Experience and Humanitarian Focus

Published

13 hours ago

on

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Families have the chance to walk the streets of Bethlehem this week as A Babe Is Born – Live Nativity returns for a four-night run, Dec. 3–6, from 6 to 9 p.m. The outdoor production, located at 1174 S. 1700 W. in Lehi, recreates the Nativity story’s setting through detailed sets, costumed actors, and live animals.


Instead of a traditional seated performance, visitors will walk through a series of scenes depicting Mary and Joseph’s journey and the events surrounding the birth of Christ. The experience is designed to be family-friendly, with no age restrictions. There will be opportunities for children to briefly interact with animals, including goats, sheep, and rabbits. Organizers note that parts of the experience are sheltered; however, guests should prepare for winter temperatures.


Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, and time-slot reservations are available through Eventbrite. Attendance is expected to increase this year, and families are encouraged to reserve tickets early.


A portion of the event’s proceeds will support refugee assistance efforts, and production will provide opportunities for local refugees to participate. Organizers aim to create a meaningful holiday experience while also addressing ongoing humanitarian needs.


A Babe Is Born – Live Nativity runs Dec. 3–6, from 6–9 p.m. Full schedule and tickets are available on Eventbrite under A Babe Is Born – Live Nativity.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *