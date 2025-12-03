Live Nativity Returns to Lehi with Immersive Experience and Humanitarian Focus

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Families have the chance to walk the streets of Bethlehem this week as A Babe Is Born – Live Nativity returns for a four-night run, Dec. 3–6, from 6 to 9 p.m. The outdoor production, located at 1174 S. 1700 W. in Lehi, recreates the Nativity story’s setting through detailed sets, costumed actors, and live animals.



Instead of a traditional seated performance, visitors will walk through a series of scenes depicting Mary and Joseph’s journey and the events surrounding the birth of Christ. The experience is designed to be family-friendly, with no age restrictions. There will be opportunities for children to briefly interact with animals, including goats, sheep, and rabbits. Organizers note that parts of the experience are sheltered; however, guests should prepare for winter temperatures.



Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, and time-slot reservations are available through Eventbrite. Attendance is expected to increase this year, and families are encouraged to reserve tickets early.



A portion of the event’s proceeds will support refugee assistance efforts, and production will provide opportunities for local refugees to participate. Organizers aim to create a meaningful holiday experience while also addressing ongoing humanitarian needs.



A Babe Is Born – Live Nativity runs Dec. 3–6, from 6–9 p.m. Full schedule and tickets are available on Eventbrite under A Babe Is Born – Live Nativity.