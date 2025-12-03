Falcon football standouts accept college offers

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Two senior football players from Skyridge High School signed Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the next level Wednesday (Dec. 3) on the first day of the football signing period, both of them at Division I schools. The receiving institutions are part of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Kaneal Sweetwyne, 6-4, 205, QB – North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Wolfpack (ACC)

A true dual-threat quarterback, Sweetwyne completed 67 percent of his passes this season, 228 of 343 for 3,050 yards and 32 touchdowns against 15 interceptions for a QB rating of 107.4. He was also the team’s leading rusher, carrying 133 times for 907 yards and 14 more touchdowns, making him responsible for nearly 4,000 yards of offense this year. In announcing the signing, the NCSU website listed him as a “Dynamic dual-threat QB. Advanced passing skills. High football IQ and competitive demeanor.” He is graduating early and will start his college career in January under Coach Dave Doeren. He decommitted from BYU earlier in the fall and also had an offer from Utah.

Harvie Moeai, 6-4, 235, DE – University of Arizona at Tucson, Wildcats (Big 12) A fierce edge rusher, Moeai tallied 15 solo and 28 assisted tackles, including 13 for a loss (4 sacks) plus five hurries and four pass deflections. He also had a pair of receiving touchdowns in an alternate role. He’ll be suiting up for second-year Coach Brent Brennan. Moeai also had offers from Air Force, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State and Weber State.