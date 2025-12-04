Five Lehi gridders ink college letters

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Five senior football players from Lehi accepted scholarships to continue their playing careers at Division I schools on Wednesday (Dec. 3) on the first day of the football signing period. All of the receiving programs are part of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Devaughn Eka, 5-11, 190, RB – Brigham Young University Cougars (Big 12)

A four-year varsity impact player, Eka carried 148 times for 1,038 yards during his senior season, with six games of 100+ yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 32 receptions for 322 yards and four more scores. He drew additional interest from Montana State, Weber State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Sacramento State, Idaho State, Utah State, Northern Arizona and UNLV.

The announcement of his signing on BYU’s official website included the following information, among other notes: “A three-star recruit on 247Sports … 3276 total rushing yards over high school career … 861 total receiver yards over high school career … 2025-26 Lehi Varsity Football MVP.”

Legend Glasker, 6-2, 175, WR – Brigham Young University Cougars (Big 12)

Multi-talented, athletic speedster was the leading receiver for the Pioneers this season with 37 catches for 676 yards and nine touchdowns. He rushed nine times for 206 yards and two more scores plus also tallied 468 yards in kick returns with one touchdown. He drew interest from Kansas State, Utah, Cal, Colorado State and Utah State as well.

The announcement of his signing on BYU’s official website included the following information, among other notes: “A three-star recruit on 247Sports … Three-time All-Region, two-time All-State … 1,457 total receiving yards … Cousin of BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker.”

Mataali’i Benjamin, 6-8, 315, OL – University of Utah Utes (Big 12)

The formidable Benjamin created a matchup nightmare for every opponent and was a big part of the dominant Pioneer offensive line at the right tackle position.

The announcement of his signing on Utah’s official website included the following information, among other notes: “Ranked as a four-star offensive lineman by 247Sports and a three-star prep by Rivals … Ranked as the No. 21 tackle nationally and the No. 7 recruit from Utah in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports … Blocked for an offense that threw for 1,923 yards and rushed for 1,547 yards in 2025.”

Penisimani Takitaki, 6-4, 235, DE – University of Utah Utes (Big 12)

Takitaki was the Pioneer pressure man against opposing quarterbacks and earned a reputation as a relentless pursuer. He posted 18 solo and 25 assisted tackles this season including 8.5 for a loss (3.5 sacks). He also accounted for 20 hurries, one interception, three pass deflections and one receiving touchdown.

The announcement of his signing on Utah’s official website included the following information, among other notes: “Listed by 247Sports as a three-star prospect out of Lehi HS, ranking the No. 12 player in Utah and No. 54 edge prospect in the country … Junior year totals included 58 tackles (11 TFL, 9.0 sacks) and one interception as Lehi reached the Utah 6A semifinals … Part of the 2023 Lehi squad that advanced to the Utah 6A semifinals, contributing 41 tackles and 9.0 sacks in a breakout sophomore season.”

Matekitonga Havea, 6-6, 310, OL – Utah State Aggies (PAC-12)

A member of Lehi’s super-sized front line, Havea also had offers from Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV and Nevada. The Aggies are leaving the Mountain West Conference to join the new PAC-12 next fall with Coach Bronco Mendenhall at the helm. Havea plans to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Utah State.

The signing announcement on USU’s official website included the following information: “Three-star recruit and the 33rd-best prospect in the state of Utah by 247Sports … earned Utah Class 6A first-team All-Region honors as both a junior and senior at Lehi (Utah) High School … allowed two sacks in two years as a starter for the Pioneers … helped Lehi HS to a 5A state championship as a freshman and to the first round of the state playoffs during his senior campaign … member of the wrestling team.”