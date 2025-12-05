BREAKING NEWS: Paige Albrecht announces departure from Lehi City Council, expresses gratitude

By: Jennifer Thomas

Lehi Free Press

Lehi City announced the resignation of Councilmember Paige Albrecht, effective Dec. 4, 2025.

“Councilor Albrecht has served the Lehi community for more than 20 years, offering dedicated leadership and meaningful contributions across multiple boards, committees, and elected positions,” said Lehi City Communications Manager, Jeanteil Livingston, in a press release Dec. 5. “Lehi City expresses its sincere appreciation for her long-standing service and the positive impact she has had on residents and the community.”

In accordance with Utah Code §20A-1-510, Lehi City is now accepting applications to fill the vacant city council seat. Applications will close on Wednesday, December 17 at 5 p.m. Lehi residents interested in applying can access the application and eligibility requirements at www.lehi-ut.gov/government/elections/.

According to Livingston, “The City Council will conduct applicant interviews during an open and public meeting on December 22, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. A final appointment will be made immediately following the public interviews. Once selected, the appointed individual will be administered the oath of office, and serve an interim term from December 22, 2025, to January 2028.”

As a departing City Council member, Albrecht is allowed the opportunity to participate in the process of filling the vacancy created by her resignation according to Utah Code §20A-1-510.

“State law allows Paige Albrecht to participate in the process and vote for her replacement,” said Livingston.

“I will participate in selecting my replacement and I’m committed to ensuring a seamless transition as this is a critical step for the council’s future success,” said Albrecht.

Albrecht noted that she is resigning to spend more time with family and is grateful for the opportunity to have had a part in “building this community.”

“Serving on the Lehi City Council for the past ten years has been such an honor,” said Albrecht. “I love this community, and it’s been a joy to be a part of everything we’ve built together.”

“As I step away, I’m excited to focus more on my family, I am so grateful for all the sacrifices they’ve made so I could serve. Thank you to the people of Lehi for your support. I will always be cheering you on,” concluded Albrecht.