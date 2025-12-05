Experience the charm of “She Loves Me,” presented by the Lehi Arts Council

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lehi Arts Council presents the Tony Award-winning musical “She Loves Me,” written by Joe Masteroff and featuring music by Jerry Bock, a charming adaptation of a Miklos Laszlo play about two shop clerks who unknowingly write love letters to each other as anonymous pen pals.



“She Loves Me” follows two perfumery clerks, Amalia and Georg, who often don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg as they discover the identities of their true loves and navigate all the twists and turns along the way.



The production is directed by Brett Jamison, a graduate of Utah Valley University’s Theatrical Directing and Scriptwriting program. Emily Duncan is the music director with choreography by Remy Egan Talanoa.



The talented cast is led by Camilla Curtis playing Amalia Balash and Joshua Egbert as Georg Nowack. Additional cast members include David Peterson as Ladislav Sipos, Tyler Mitchell as Steven Kodaly, Maddison Fitzgerald as Illona Ritter, Seth Knight as Arpad Laszlo, and Ed Eyestone as Mr. Maraczek.



“The whole show centers around the emotional tension created by two co-workers who don’t like each other in person, but (sorry for the spoiler) are secret love pen pals. The actors’ ability to dive deep and understand so much of their characters has led to a rich, emotional performance that highlights their already incredible talents,” said Jamison.

The supporting cast is stellar, filled with hardworking performers dedicated to making the production a success.



“The cast has incredible talent. As a group, their strength has come from how they’ve brought their whole selves to our workspace every time we’ve met,” said Jamison. “Regardless of where or what was being rehearsed, when things got unconventional or frantic, they showed up ready to play and problem solve.”



The Lehi Arts Council production runs Dec. 5-20 at the Lehi Arts Center, 685 N. Center, Lehi, with shows every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Jamison hopes the audience, as they enjoy the production, will “they find a piece of themselves, past, present, or future that resonates with one of the characters and can follow their own journey through a similar catharsis.”

Advertisement



Don’t miss this timeless tale of mistaken identity, unexpected romance, and finding love where you least expect it. Tickets can be purchased at https://lehiarts.org/ or at the door.