Lehi City to host its first-ever community Chanukah Celebration

This December, the Chabad of Utah County (COUC) will host Lehi’s first-ever public Chanukah celebration. Organizers hope the large-scale, family-friendly event will become a cherished annual tradition.



The celebration is set for Monday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at Electric Park in Lehi. COUC is partnering with the city as a recipient of a Lehi PARC grant to host the event. The event is free to the public, but registration is required at lehichanukah.com.



Rabbi Chaim Zippel, co-director of COUC, said the vision is to create something “grand, large and publicly accessible,” reflecting the global tradition of lighting menorahs in prominent public spaces.



“On an international level, you’ll see menorahs lit at some of the biggest landmarks in the world,” Zippel said. “Chanukah is a holiday with a long history of public celebrations, and we’re excited to bring something on that scale to Lehi.”



Zippel and his family moved to Utah to lead the Chabad of Utah County in 2022, less than a week before Chanukah began. Their first local celebration was small and intimate, with about 40 people squeezed into their living room. The next year, they moved the event to the Provo Courthouse, where it filled to capacity.



“Each year, we saw more interest, more excitement,” Zippel said. “It became clear that the community was ready for a public Chanukah celebration; something open to everyone.”

This year’s event in Lehi marks the first time the celebration will be held outdoors on such a large scale.

Though Chanukah is a Jewish holiday, the Lehi event is designed for the whole community, regardless of background or belief. “It’s a public celebration for people of all faiths,” Zippel said. “We’ve already had so many people sign up. This is an opportunity to say, ‘Come one, come all. Come learn, come celebrate.’”



Zippel said the event helps strengthen the local Jewish community — one that is vibrant but geographically spread through the county. “Our events show that there is a proud, excited Jewish community right here in our backyard,” he said. “It also highlights the love, respect and admiration our neighbors have for us. We never need to hide. On the contrary, we should celebrate proudly with those around us who support us.”



This year, he noted, that message carries particular weight. “Unfortunately, since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, many people have felt pressure to hide their religion and their Judaism in particular,” Zippel said. “It’s so important that we show our faith and not hide. We’re not going anywhere. We’re grateful to be able to observe our religion freely and peacefully in this community.”



Chanukah commemorates the ancient Jewish triumph of light over darkness and the survival of religious freedom in the face of persecution. Zippel hopes that message resonates with everyone who attends.



“It’s a very powerful holiday,” he said. “The idea of light overcoming darkness, of hope beating hate — those themes extend beyond the Jewish community.”



The evening will feature a variety of activities meant to engage families and children, including: lighting the Utah County Menorah and a dreidel competition with participation from local elected officials, live music with Jewish recording artist Tali Yess, and Chanukah stations offering traditional holiday treats.



Zippel said he hopes families walk away with warmth, joy and connection. “I want people to feel uplifted, to feel part of something bigger. This is shaping up to be a very special evening,” he said. “We can’t wait to celebrate with the entire community.”