Lehi, Skyridge runners cap season at Brooks West Regionals

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

Athletes from Lehi and Skyridge High School closed out their cross-country seasons on one of the nation’s most challenging stages, the Brooks West Regional Finals at Mt. Sac in Walnut, California, on December 6.

The meet, known for its legendary hills and grueling terrain, brought together top runners from across the expansive West Region, which includes 14 states, U.S. territories, and military installations overseas.

Unlike most postseason meets, the Brooks Regional is focused on individual qualifiers. The top 10 finishers in each championship race earned automatic spots in the Brooks National Championships in San Diego on December 13.

“Lehi XC did amazing this weekend at Mt. Sac,” said Lehi coach Anna Braithwaite. “This is a very hilly and challenging course, and I watched all of my athletes go after it fearlessly.

“They have so much heart and determination, and it was really cool to see all of the hard work they’ve put in this season pay off. I’m very proud of them and can’t wait to see what they do in track season.”

Advertisement

Skyridge coach Isaac Hawkins said, “The girls rose to the challenge of the incredibly iconic course. Each one locked in on their race plan and ran consistently throughout the race. It was, in my mind, the best effort of the entire season.”

In the Boys Championship race, Lehi junior Miles Braithwaite led all local competitors with a strong 15th-place finish, clocking 15:47.10 on the demanding 5K course.

Teammate Jameson Lowry finished 35th in 16:10.30, followed by Everett Quist, who crossed in 17:17.20 for 125th place among the 160 runners in the field.

In the Girls Championship division, Skyridge junior Lucy Hawkins was the top local finisher, placing 34th in 19:20.90. Lehi High School sophomore Laney Martin followed with a 44th-place finish in 19:37.80.

Skyridge’s Clara Hawkins finished 45th in 19:41.20, and Falcon sophomore Jane Hawkins came in 49th at 19:52.10 in a field of 91 athletes.

Local runners also earned several medals in the class division races by finishing in the top 30 in their event.

Skyridge’s Alessandra Rosello medaled in the junior girls race by finishing 27th in 22:23.20. Falcon runner Katelyn Athay also brought home a medal for the Falcons with her 21st-place finish in the senior girls race, finishing in 21:29.00.

Skyridge sophomore Chloe Bodine earned a medal in her division as well, finishing 25th in 20:57.70. Lehi’s Luke Shumway added to the local medal count by placing 17th in the junior boys race with a time of 17:12.40.

Advertisement

The Pioneers excelled in the sophomore boys division, where Brayden Barlow finished fourth in 16:38.40, followed closely by Owen McMullin in sixth at 16:43.90 and Milo Amakasu in eighth at 16:47.00.

In the sophomore girls race, Lehi also had standout performances. Sophomore Kaitlyn Liston medaled by placing 18th in 20:30.30, and teammate Maggie Peterson finished 21st in 20:38.60.

The Skyridge Boys team competed the same day in the New Balance Running Lane National Championships in Huntsville, Alabama. The Falcon boys finished 15th of 21 teams in the Gold event, the highest of four divisional races.

Senior Ian Greene was the first Falcon to cross the line. He finished 44th in a field of 286 runners with a time of 15:26.71. He was followed by Jack Grossen in 15:39.62.

Sophomore Zane Taylor finished next at 16:31.38, with junior Sam Nelson close behind at 16:39.30. Senior Greyson Spencer rounded out the five scoring runners with a time of 16:57.02.

Completing the Skyridge varsity squad, freshman Curtis Greene finished in 17:18.31, and senior Noah Nelson followed with a time of 17:35.66.