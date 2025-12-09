Falcon boys make promising start

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School boys basketball team has gotten the season underway with a 2-1 mark in pre-region contests.

Nov. 26: Skyridge 75, Stansbury 35

The Falcons opened at home with a 37-5 first quarter and emptied their bench on the way to an overwhelming victory. Skyridge tallied nine treys, 17 steals and 20 assists in the contest.

Senior forward Carson Mosteller led the charge with 18 points including three triples, four rebounds and five steals. Senior wing Hunter Sheffield added 11 points with three assists and five steals while sophomore guard Koa Wallwork scored five with four boards and six assists.

Senior forward Rip Roberts garnered nine points and five rebounds. Senior guard Zach Gagon had five points with three steals and senior guard Joel Gardner had four points and three assists.

“It was a great way to start the season,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “We got off to a great start, setting a school record by scoring 37 points in the first quarter. We shared the ball really well and did a great job getting stops, which led to a lot of fast-break points.

“We had 12 guys score and were able to get everyone into the game. We look forward to building off this game against Riverton and Timpview this week,” the coach concluded.

Dec. 2: Skyridge 58, Riverton 34

The game with the Silverwolves wasn’t as much of a blowout but was still a comfortable win for the Falcons on the road. They moved ahead 14-8 in the first quarter but really surged in the next period, building a 33-14 advantage by the break that was never challenged in the second half.

Mosteller again paced the offense with 18 points including four long bombs with five rebounds and three steals. Roberts added 12 points with three boards and a blocked shot, while senior forward Ryder Gentry scored 10 with seven rebounds, four assists and a block. Wallwork grabbed five boards.

Dec. 6: Timpview 67, Skyridge 48

The Falcons fell behind early in this contest, trailing 9-17 after the first quarter but responding in the next period with a 20-13 run to reduce the deficit to a single point at the half to make it 29-30.

However, after the break the Thunderbirds demonstrated why they are the state’s top-ranked team as they dominated the rest of the way, outscoring their hosts 37-19 in the final two periods to earn the win.

Mosteller netted 11 points with five rebounds and a block, while Gardner added 11 points with three steals. Gagon scored eight points and Gentry turned in a nice all-around effort with six points, eight boards, five assists and a pair of steals. Wallwork and Sheffield each tallied five points.

Skyridge next plays in the Falcon Classic this weekend. They will take on Mountain View Thursday (Dec. 11) at 6:30 p.m. to get started. Opponents and times for Friday and Saturday will be determined by outcomes in the bracket.