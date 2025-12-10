Barriers near 2100 West cause confusion for Lehi residents

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

On Mon. Dec, 1, mysterious barriers unexpectedly showed up in a Lehi neighborhood near 2175 West. Neighborhood residents were unaware of why the traffic cones, which caused a barrier to traffic, had been installed.

The road where the barriers were installed is a “private road” according to Jeanteil Livingtson, Lehi City Communications Manager.

The traffic cones were temporary and placed by the management of the private Gray Farms office complex to block access to the adjacent Tamarack Circle subdivision via South 2175 West, causing confusion to area residents.

“Can I ask why barriers were just installed in my neighborhood? This is very inconvenient for the residents here,” stated Jody Evans in a social media post. “This is the road that we enter and exit to our neighborhood to avoid 2300 West since it’s a zoo over there. This road makes it safe for us to go in and out of our neighborhood.”

According to Lehi City Code the area roads must stay open. Once Lehi City staff were made aware of the barrier installation within the Gray Farms Office Condo subdivision, city staff and code enforcement intervened, “the road is maintained by a property management office, but it still has to allow access to the residential area and to the main roads,” stated Livingston.

“I use that road to drop off and pick up my daughter from Willowcreek Middle School to avoid the traffic on Main and 2300 West,” said Lehi resident Katrina Cummins. “I was worried that they might close the road off completely which would mean my daughter having to walk further or having to deal with the traffic in the area.”

“Contact with the property manager was made by city staff and code enforcement. The management company was informed that the area is a public access easement,” said Livingston. “The barriers were installed without proper approval and do not comply with City Code Chapter 37, which governs required connectivity.”

The barriers have been removed by the property manager, and the roads are open for area residents.

“The property manager has removed the cone portion of the barriers, and only the bases remain. It is the responsibility of the property manager to remove the remaining bases,” said Livingston.

“Lehi City will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the site remains in compliance with City code,” concluded Livingston.