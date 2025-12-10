Lehi to host national hoops showcase

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys basketball team will present the Utah Holiday Hoopfest basketball showcase on Dec. 12-13, bringing in teams from Texas, Arizona, Missouri, Idaho and Oregon to play some of Utah’s best boys and girls teams in two intense days of competition.

The Pioneer girls play at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights. The girls take on Westlake Friday and Rigby (ID) on Saturday, while the boys will face Summer Creek (TX) on Friday and Duncanville (TX) on Saturday.

“The purpose of these events is to bring together the best in high school basketball on a regional and national level and allow teams to compete against other top programs from around the country,” said Glenn Smith, President and Founder of Hoopfest Basketball, Inc.

“It allows participants to use the game as an early-season measuring stick,” he continued. “I’m excited to bring back the Hoopfest Basketball Tour to Lehi. We had a great event here last year.”

Tickets for the 6th Annual Holiday Hoopfest are on sale to the public. For more information on the Hoopfest Basketball Tour and to purchase tickets, visit www.hoopfestbasketball.com. Tickets are $20 for general admission.

“Once again, we have an outstanding field for Holiday Hoopfest,” said Coach Reed Bromley. “We have top boys and girls teams from both Utah and out-of-state with multiple teams receiving pre-season top 100 rankings by MaxPreps.

“We are excited to host such a high-level event here at Lehi High School,” he added. “We’d like to invite the community to come out and enjoy some great basketball.”

HOOPFEST 2025

Varsity schedule

Friday December 12

9:00 am Girls – Cedar Valley (UT) vs. Perry (AZ)

10:30 am Girls – Lone Peak (UT) vs. Dallas Lincoln (TX)

12:00 pm Girls – Ridgeline (UT) vs. Faith Family (TX)

1:30 pm Boys – Corner Canyon (UT) vs. Duncanville (TX)

3:00 pm Boys – Orem (UT) vs. Cardinal Ritter (MO)

4:30 pm Boys – Timpview (UT) vs. Lufkin (TX)

6:00 pm Girls – Westlake (UT) vs. Lehi (UT)

7:30 pm Boys – Summer Creek (TX) vs. Lehi (UT)

9:00 pm Boys – Davis (UT) vs. Central Catholic (OR)

Saturday December 13

9:00 am Boys – Lufkin (TX) vs. Corner Canyon (UT)

10:30 am Girls – Dallas Lincoln (TX) vs. Westlake (UT)

12:00 pm Girls – Perry (AZ) vs. Ridgeline (UT)

1:30 pm Girls – Faith Family (TX) vs. Lone Peak (UT)

3:00 pm Boys – American Fork (UT) vs. Summer Creek (TX)

4:30 pm Boys – Cardinal Ritter (MO) vs. Herriman (UT)

6:00 pm Girls – Rigby (ID) vs. Lehi (UT)

7:30 pm Boys – Duncanville (TX) vs. Lehi (UT)

9:00 pm Boys – Central Catholic (OR) vs. Timpview (UT)