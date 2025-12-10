Connect with us

UCHD confirms new measles case in Utah County

Published

1 hour ago

on

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The Utah County Health Department (UCHD) has confirmed one new case of measles. Public health officials are actively investigating and taking measures to limit further spread.

The UCHD’s goal is for people to have the information they need, and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services keeps an updated list of exposure locations on its website. They are encouraging residents to review it and reach out to their healthcare provider if they have questions.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a characteristic rash that spreads over the body. People who are not vaccinated are at the greatest risk. This includes infants, who are not eligible for the vaccine until they reach 12-15 months old.

UCHD urges all residents to ensure they and their family members are up to date on the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Individuals who think they may have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms should call their healthcare provider before visiting a clinic, urgent care or emergency department.

For updates and more information about measles, please visit https://epi.utah.gov/measles-response/.

