Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Fall 2025

GIRLS SOCCER

Most Valuable Player

Amarie Simmons (Sr. Lehi): “Our midfield engine that played just about every minute of every game,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “She led in effort and added both goals (5) and assists (3) for us. Amarie is a senior and she wanted to go out on top leading the group and assuring success. Her efforts on the field were inspiring and a great example for new players coming into the program. She was a constant ball winner in the middle with an ability to create and score. She helped us dominate the middle of the pitch in many games.” A top talent, she will continue her playing career at the University of Nebraska – Omaha.

Most Inspirational Player

Layna Freeman (Jr. Lehi): Freeman started the season with the varsity squad but suffered an early injury that sidelined her for the rest of the year. “Layna attended every training and game and was the loudest and most supportive person on the sideline,” Hartmann said. “I am really proud of her leadership and stepping up while her own chips were down. She embodies the Lehi spirit of family.”

Forwards

Alexis Blood (Jr. Skyridge): Tops in team scoring with eight goals and one assist. Coach Toby Peterson said she had a knack for finding the net in critical situations and also kept her teammates going with her energy on the field.

Lillie Watson (So. Lehi): Team leader in goals with 15 and tied for first in assists with four on the season. “Lillie was our striker leading Region 3 in scoring in the regular season,” Hartmann said. “This was Lillie’s first year of high school and she came in flying, adding more than double the goals of the next teammate. She was the one we relied on for big scores in big moments and she didn’t disappoint.”

Cali Ashton (So. Lehi): Her coach called Ashton “a winger that really found herself this year.” She scored five times and added four assists. “Equally important, she just worked so hard to win balls, beat defenders and send in great balls,” Hartmann said. “An aerial threat as well, she is really becoming a quality player.”

Midfielders

Allison (AJ) Beard (Sr. Skyridge): Four-year varsity player was cast in a new role this season as a facilitator and helped siphon the ball through the middle of the field going both directions. Highly successful with her club teams as well, she’s moving on to play at Weber State.

Charlie Balls (Jr. Skyridge): New to the varsity level this season, she played bigger than her size and helped push the tempo and action in the middle of the field. One goal and one assist.

Aly Badger (So. Lehi): “Aly had another great season controlling the middle and making sure nothing got behind us,” Hartmann said. “She also added two goals and three assists as she worked tirelessly in the middle to gain us an advantage.”

Defenders

Izze Dahl (Sr. Lehi): Dual-role player tallied six goals and three assists for the season, deployed both in centerback and midfield. “Izze controlled the defensive side and even added our game-winner from defense against Corner Canyon,” Hartmann said. “She is explosive and creative and was a huge piece for us this year.” Signed with Weber State.

Clair Jensen (Sr. Skyridge): Multi-year player scored two goals despite playing in the back. Helped keep the defense organized and led her teammates by example.

Hallie Schmidt (Sr. Lehi): A centerback who moved to outside back. “Her ability to rush forward and commit other players before laying off good passes is unique,” Hartmann said. “She was a rock defensively in the head game too and really stepped up for us.” Will play next at Snow College.

Olivia Schoenfeld (Jr. Lehi):A three-year starter,outside back who adds control both going forward and going backwards. “Livi helped keep our defensive organized and together this year and pushed up to add a lot of great crosses too,” Hartmann said. “Livi rarely got beat, and if she did she would get back right away, making sure you had to beat her twice if you wanted to get around,” the coach added.

Goalkeeper

Madi Ogden (Sr. Lehi): “Madi not only rescheduled herself to being the keeper we needed, but she also came up big for us with key saves throughout the season including multiple PK (penalty kick) stops,” Hartmann said. Heading for the net at Utah State University – Eastern.