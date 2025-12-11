The Ruth’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” a whimsical treat

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

For two and a half hours, The Ruth in Pleasant Grove transported me to another world. It wasn’t as harsh as ours, and all the news stations were filled with candy-coated dreams and reporters with playful names. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was everything I wished for and more. This holiday-time treat made me laugh until my stomach hurt and left me asking how I could make the world a bit sweeter.

Based on the Roald Dahl novel, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” follows 10-year-old Charlie Bucket as he wins a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. With a wacky cast of spoiled children and overbearing parents, chaos ensues around Charlie and his Grandpa Joe.

The well-loved tale has been spun into numerous film adaptations and spinoffs, yet The Ruth’s production seems to bring this tale to life in a new way.

Leading the cast is Thomas Wood as Willy Wonka (double-cast with Taylor Morris). The young performer astounded me in every way possible. Years ago, he had the chance to play Charlie Bucket in a Jr. production in Orem. Now, he is astounding audiences multiple times a week as Willy.

“I’ve been doing a lot of inner child work also in therapy,” Wood shared in an interview. “My main goal with this role was for [Wonka] to be funny and relatable, but never a joke.”

With a devious grin, spectacular singing voice, and persona enough to fill another three hours, Wood brought this character to life. He didn’t just recreate the same characters from the film or the book; he brought his own twist and personality to it, even down to the chromatic purple nails.

“I feel like I’m fairly young to be playing this role. I feel like I’m still on the same platform as the kids,” Wood laughed. “…I’m just one of them and we are all messing around.”

An incredible cast backed wood. Porter McCormick played an adorable Charlie Bucket (double-cast with Flynn Mitchell and Tayte Osmond), Hudson Lee was an unrestrained Augustus Gloop (double-cast with Nolan Heinmiller), Lucy White was a perfectly hateable Veruca Salt (double-cast with Jane Wilkins), Sibley Snowden brought the house down as a sassy Violet Beauregarde (double-cast with Mak Milord), and Liam Kaufman was an untamed Mike Teavee (double-cast with Charlie Udy and Daxton Osmond).



I could go on and on about the parents and supporting cast as well. Each actor brought unique energy to the stage, making for the perfect caricatures of parenthood and adults.

Director and music director Rob Moffat made every single moment feel magical. It seemed like he really saw this script for what it was. He never made it anything it wasn’t but still gave it a feeling of freshness that I haven’t been able to forget. Izzy Arrieta’s choreography was enchanting. From Oompa Loompa dances to crazed parents, it all felt right out of a dream.

One of my favorite elements was the scenic design by Carter Thompson. Things looked so delicious, I wanted to jump right into the scene. Creative candy carts, chocolate rivers and glass elevators all blew me away. Kim Wright was incredible at creating Broadway-level costumes. With a crazy cast of characters to dress, Wright gave each actor their own vibe and look. A particular standout was Willy Wonka’s costume. Brilliant purples paired with gold jumped right off the stage (complete with a top hat and a twirling coat).

This show was arguably one of the best The Ruth has done to date. If you’re looking for a magical night out, with or without the family, stop by the theater and enjoy a world of pure imagination.

“I really hope this is a break for audiences. The world is really, really scary for good reasons and bad,” Wood explained. “I think it’s important to bring a room full of 700 people together and to be laughing. People get to sit through this with their kids for three or so hours, and that’s special.”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” runs until December 31 with nightly performances and occasional matinees. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.theruth.org.