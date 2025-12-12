Students, Jazz Bear team up for annual holiday shopping event

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The annual “Bear Hugs for Kids” holiday shopping trip brought together more than 400 Lehi and Skyridge High School students Saturday morning as they paired up with 167 elementary-age children for a day of breakfast, bonding, and Christmas shopping. The 18-year tradition helps Christmas wishes come true for local young children in need.

This year’s event began at Lehi High School, where hundreds of high school students arrived before sunrise to meet their young “shoppers.” Each child received $100 to spend at Walmart, guided by their new high school buddies. Before heading out to shop, students were treated to breakfast and a Christmas program with a special visit from the Jazz Bear.

A fleet of 13 buses filled with excited youth received a police escort, following the Jazz Bear in his van to the Saratoga Springs Walmart for the shopping spree.

Money for shopping, breakfast, and t-shirts for participants was provided by sponsors for the event, including Costa Vida, Fat Cats, FX Construction and Prodigy.

Bear Hugs for Kids is the brainchild of former Lehi High School and Skyridge High School teacher Becky White, who addressed the crowd Friday morning with an emotional reminder of how many years this event has served local children.

“We’ve been doing this for so long that I’d venture there are some high school students in here who once sat on the elementary side of this gym,” White said. “To see you come full circle and give back is heartwarming.”

White brought two of her own children forward during her remarks, noting that the project has become a multigenerational effort. “Teaching runs in the blood,” she said, “my son Riley teaches at Lehi, and my daughter Carley teaches at Skyridge. I had to make sure I had one in every school so we could grow this thing.”

Advertisement

White’s daughter, Carley Campbell, said the family hopes to carry the tradition forward. “It’s awesome! It’s become a family affair,” she said.

Referencing the donated green t-shirts students worn by all the participants, White said, “Some of us are purple, some are orange, but today, we’re a green family. We’re here to make memories and change lives.”

Lehi High School student body president Lydia Kelley said the event is one of the most meaningful parts of the school year. “It’s obviously such a cool and cute event that we do every year,” Kelley said. “It’s one of my favorite things Lehi does. It brings everyone together, and it’s so uplifting.”

Students must sign up in advance and show up before 7 a.m., which Kelley said makes the turnout even more impressive. “I love seeing this many high school kids come this early in the morning,” she said. “They all chose to be here.”

Skyridge Student Council vice president Robert Strong shared a similar perspective. “I love this event because it opens the door for so many kids, both the high school volunteers and the elementary kids, to have a good time,” Strong said. “Service is so important, and it allows everyone to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.”

Strong has participated for the past two years. His favorite part is “seeing the kids’ joy when they get to pick out whatever they want and then knowing it’s theirs. It’s really cool.”

Skyridge student Millie Quigley, participating in her third year, said she always makes sure to sign up. “After the first year, I knew I’d do it every time,” she said. “Meeting the kids and taking them shopping is such a cool experience.”

The event relies heavily on volunteer bus drivers. Alpine School District Transportation Activity Specialist Heather Flegal explained that drivers arrived as early as 6 a.m. to begin pre-trip inspections. With 13 buses operating, most drivers volunteered four to five hours of their morning.

“The district pays for the fuel, but the drivers donate their time,” Flegal said. “It’s amazing.”