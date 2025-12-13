Give a piece of Lehi from the Lehi Historical Society gift shop

Guest Writer | Lehi Historical Society

This year’s Christmas gift offerings at the Lehi Historical Society include the historical marker and Lehi Heritage Day enamel pins, a 2026 calendar, cutting boards featuring a map of Lehi and its significant locations, a Lehi baseball cap, and a “There’s no place like home: Lehi” Christmas ornament.

The Lehi Historical Marker enamel lapel pins for markers unveiled in 2024 and 2025 are among the most popular items ever offered in the historical society’s gift shop. Lehi City Councilmember Heather Newall designed a pin for each historical marker, and she collaborated with Lehi artist Stanley Wanlass for the Heritage Day 2025 pin. The price range for the pins is $8 to $15, including a three-pin set for the Veteran’s Memorial Building for $15.

“The historical marker pins are versatile and fun. I love to see them on bags, hats and lapels. They’ll make great stocking stuffers,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. The Lehi Roller Mills and Stanley Wanlass Heritage Day designs are also available as enamel key chains.

The 2026 Lehi Historical Marker Program Calendar features scenes from 12 of the program’s 15 unveilings, a QR code to provide more historical information, and the dates and locations for the historical society’s 2026 unveiling season. “At just $10, it makes a great small gift, and it also advertises the program,” said Bangerter.

The gift shop also offers cutting boards which feature some of Lehi’s most iconic locations. They are made of bamboo and engraved locally. The cutting board with a handle measures 7 inches by 13.5 inches and costs $30. The 13.5 inch by 11.5-inch rectangle cutting board is $40. Artwork was done by St. George artist Jeannie Chamberlain.

The Lehi baseball cap is $25. The Decky brand cap with mesh backing comes in solid black, beige and black, or gray and black. The navy cap is all fabric with no mesh.

All Christmas ornaments are $10 and feature Lehi themes.

All proceeds from the holiday gift shop benefit the Lehi Historical Society, which strives to collect, obtain, record, preserve, protect, educate and promote the history of Lehi and its peoples and to document Lehi’s impact on the American West yesterday, today and forever.

Advertisement

Purchases can be made online at lehihistory.org/store or at the Historical Society at 99 W. Main St. STE 100, Tuesday through Thursday from 12-5 p.m. Cash, card and Venmo are accepted. For more information, call 801-768-1570.