Falcon boys take 2nd in hoops tourney

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School boys basketball team finished as the runner-up in the Falcon Classic Tournament last weekend, bringing the team’s overall record to 4-2.

Dec. 11: Skyridge 55, Mountain View 47

The Falcons started hot against the Bruins at home, earning a 15-7 advantage in the first quarter. The other three periods were more evenly played, but Skyridge never let go of the lead and carried it through to the victory.

Balanced scoring was the order of the evening for the host team. Senior forward Ryder Gentry and senior guard Joel Gardner led the effort with 12 points apiece.

Gardner’s total included a pair of triples, and he also had three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Gentry added five boards, three assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Koa Wallwork had an active night on the floor with three rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Senior forward Rip Roberts (5 boards, 4 steals, 2 blocks), senior forward Carson Mosteller (5 rebounds) and senior guard Zach Gagon (7 boards, 3 assists) each added eight points while senior wing Hunter Sheffield contributed six points plus three rebounds and a block.

“I was proud of the way we started the game,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “We got out to a 23-9 lead and then were able to maintain it the rest of the way. Ripken Roberts was a spark for us off the bench.

“Our defense was exceptional which led to offensive opportunities in the first half,” the coach said. “It was a good way to start the weekend.”

Dec. 12: Skyridge 56, Crimson Cliffs 53

It was an uphill climb for most of the night against the Mustangs, who earned a 14-9 margin in the first period and stayed narrowly ahead until the fourth quarter.

“Crimson Cliffs was a strong opponent, and we had to battle the whole game,” Coach Gardner said. “I was pleased that we outrebounded them, committed only 12 turnovers to their 15, and held their really good offense to 43-percent shooting.

“Carson Mosteller (21 points, 3 rebounds) and Ryder Gentry (23 points, 7 boards, 1 block) both scored the ball really well for us and Koa Wallwork did a nice job with five assists (3 rebounds).

“Hunter Sheffield (4 boards) had three key second-half assists which helped us seal the victory. We held them to 11 points below their season scoring average, which was a big key to the game,” the coach concluded

Joel Gardner added six points, four assists and four steals, while Gagon contributed six points and five rebounds. Roberts blocked two shots.

Dec. 13: Westlake 71, Skyridge 58

The thriller over the Mustangs propelled the Falcons into the tournament championship game, where they faced off against the state-ranked No. 2 Thunder, who extended their record to 7-0 with this win.

However, it didn’t come easily. Skyridge worked to an 18-11 edge in the initial quarter and maintained that margin 32-25 at the break. Westlake returned from the locker room energized and outscored the hosts 25-10 in the third period to take the lead for good.

“We played really good basketball in the first half, jumping out to a 7-point halftime lead,” Coach Gardner said. “Unfortunately, they had a really strong third quarter offensively and we didn’t shoot the ball well in the second half.

“Zach Gagon set the tone for us, playing great defense and holding their leading scorer to four points. Zach also had a strong offensive game for us, scoring 14.

“Joel Gardner led us in scoring with 17 points and played a strong all-around game, adding four assists and two steals,” he added.

Mosteller posted 14 points with four rebounds while Gentry netted 13 points with three boards. Roberts garnered four rebounds, four steals and a block. Wallwork had three assists and four steals.

“We were disappointed in the second half of the championship game, but overall, we’re pleased with the weekend,” the coach said. Ryder Gentry, Joel Gardner and Carson Mosteller were named to the All-Tournament team.

Skyridge next plays in the Mission Prep Christmas Classic Tournament in San Luis Obispo (CA) this weekend. They have a challenge game on Friday (Dec. 19) against Lincoln (Tacoma WA) before beginning Gold Bracket play on Saturday (Dec. 20) against San Marcos (Santa Barbara CA).

Opponents for continuing play on Monday and Tuesday will be determined by outcomes in the bracket.