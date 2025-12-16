Falcon girls hoops goes 1-2 in tight stretch

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School girls basketball team played three games in four days last week, the first two against top-tier competition. They dropped those games but bounced back for a win in the third one to bring their overall mark to 4-3 on the season.

Dec. 9: Pleasant Grove 62, Skyridge 51

The Vikings are ranked No. 1 in the state overall and have been averaging nearly 71 points per game. They improved their record with this win and are one of the few remaining teams without a loss, their mark now at 8-0, but the Falcons gave them their most challenging game to date.

The teams played virtually even in the first and third quarters, but Pleasant Grove created an offensive margin of a few points in each of the second and final periods to build enough of a gap for the victory.

Skyridge sophomore guard Elena Chiara sparked her team’s effort with 14 points including four triples plus five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Hallee Sheffield added eight points, four boards and four steals.

Senior guard Abby Dotson scored nine points while senior guard Lily Grant netted six points. Junior guard Leah Arnell and senior guard Kyah Perkins contributed five points apiece. Senior forward Ariane Moeai collected four rebounds and five assists.

Dec. 11: Bingham 64, Skyridge 47

Next up for the Falcons was a road game against the 6A No. 3 Miners. They got off to a rough start and fell behind 5-17 by the end of the first quarter. The teams dueled essentially toe-to-toe through the middle two periods, but Bingham widened the lead with another surge down the stretch.

Grant sank three treys to lead the Skyridge offense with 13 points and three rebounds. Dotson added 10 points while Chiara scored eight with four boards and three assists.

Sheffield had six points with three steals and Arnell collected five points and three rebounds. Senior forward Aiden Beck garnered four boards.

Dec. 12: Skyridge 54, Riverton 49

The Falcons flipped the script against the Silverwolves on the road, starting hot and building a 17-6 advantage in the first quarter and a 27-14 margin at the break. Riverton rallied to close the gap in the second half, but Skyridge did enough to hold on for the victory with the help of 22 steals.

Chiara went off for 16 points to go with four assists and six steals. Sheffield added 11 points with three assists and seven steals. Grant also scored 11, while Arnell chipped in for four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Perkins had four points plus three steals and Beck had four points with three boards.

This week, the Falcons will host 6A No. 4 Mountain Ridge on Tuesday (Dec. 16) and Jordan on Thursday (Dec. 18). Varsity tipoff for these contests is set for at 7 p.m.