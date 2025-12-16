Lehi hosts largest Chanukah celebration in Utah County history

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Lehi’s Electric Park was filled with light, music, and community on December 15 as several hundred people gathered for a public Chanukah celebration that included the lighting of the Utah County menorah, speeches from local and religious leaders, live Jewish music, and traditional holiday foods.

The event was hosted by Chabad of Utah County and marked, organizers said, the largest Jewish celebration ever held in the county. Families and community members enjoyed jelly donuts, latkes, children’s activities, and a performance by Jewish singer-songwriter Tali Yess, as the park became a hub of warmth and celebration despite the December weather.

Rabbi Chaim Zippel, director of Chabad of Utah County, opened the program by reflecting on the resilience of the Jewish people and the importance of celebrating faith publicly and proudly, especially in light of the recent terror attack at a Chanukah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach.

The menorah lighting was dedicated to two Chabad rabbis who were killed in a recent terror attack in Sydney, Australia. Organizers explained that dedicating the light in their memory was a way to honor their lives and reaffirm a commitment to faith, peace, and resilience.

“This celebration is about survival and thriving,” Rabbi Zippel said, emphasizing that Jewish identity and tradition are strengthened through openness and community support. “We’ve always honored somebody with the lighting of the menorah. This year, it only felt appropriate to dedicate the lighting of our menorah to Rabbi Eli Schlanger and Rabbi Yaakov Levitan, the two rabbis who gave their lives to be lamplighters in Australia.”

“We commit ourselves as we add a little bit more light tonight, that we will carry on their light, and their mission to grow in our Judaism, to grow in our faith,” he said.

Zippel credited Lehi City’s Parks and Recreation program for helping make the event possible through grant funding, noting that the celebration would not have happened without the city’s partnership.

Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson attended the event and addressed the crowd, expressing appreciation for the city’s strong interfaith relationships. He spoke of Lehi’s commitment to inclusion and support for all religious communities, especially during challenging times. Mayor Johnson also acknowledged recent global events impacting the Jewish community and shared words of comfort and solidarity.

“I’d like to just tell you; I know God watches over all of us–even though there are times that he lets things happen. But the thing is, we rebound, and we keep our faith, and he supports us, and he helps us through these trials. And we get stronger. All I can ask for tonight is that you all feel some kind of comfort and understanding that you’ll be able to move forward stronger than ever before,” said Johnson.

Rabbi Zippel was joined by his father, Rabbi Benny Zippel, the chief rabbi and executive director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Utah, who offered a prayer for peace and spoke about the deeper meaning of Chanukah. His remarks referenced the symbolism of olive oil used in the menorah, describing how heavy pressure on olives brings forth the oil, a metaphor, he said, for Jewish perseverance throughout history.

Referring to the antisemitism that drove the Bondi Beach attack, Benny Zippel said, “So this, my friends, tonight is, in fact, an act of defiance to make a proud, loud, and clear statement. Here in Utah County, we will not cower to violence. We will not cower to bigotry. We will not cower to hatred. The more they hate us, the more they attack us, the better and stronger Jews we shall be.”

Following the lighting, children were invited to participate in a dreidel song and celebration, bringing energy and joy to the gathering as families joined together in song and tradition.

Organizers said the evening was not only a celebration of Chanukah, but also a public expression of unity, hope, and light. Rabbi Zippel said, “The goal is to add light to the community and strengthen bonds across cultures and faiths.”