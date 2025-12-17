Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Fall 2025

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable Player

Kylie Buttars (Sr. Skyridge): BYU-bound powerhouse outside hitter who was the engine of the Falcon train that drove all the way to the state finals. Averaged 4.0 kills per set with a total of 398 for the season to bring her career total to 1,077, a program record. She had a kill percentage of 43.1 but she was also a complete player, contributing 55 aces, 41 combined blocks, 226 digs, 30 assists and an eye-popping 580 serve-receives, averaging 20 of those per match.

Most Inspirational Player

Savannah Morehead (Sr. Lehi): “She has a full academic schedule with multiple college courses, made Academic All-State with her GPA, and never missed a practice or a team function,” said Coach Alise Bowles. “As a senior she was able to connect with the younger players and create meaningful relationships with them. She quietly led with her consistency and loved this team with all she had.” The squad’s primary setter, she averaged 4.9 assists and 2.0 digs per set.

Hitters

Hadyn Smith (Sr. Skyridge): According to an opposing coach, “definitely the best in her position in the state.” As an opposite, she averaged 3.4 kills per set with a 47.2 kill percentage and also had 79 combined blocks. Will play on at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Aliya Shewell (So. Lehi): “She was our anchor on the passing line, passing a 1.9 on the season. She also came up big in the offensive game from the service line and in the front row,” Bowles said. Averaged 3.2 kills, 2.2 digs and 3.8 serve-receives per match with a kill percentage of 35.2. Also tallied 53 aces, 26 combined blocks and 13 assists.

Sienna Kuresa (So. Skyridge): Emerging star averaged 2.7 kills, 2.0 digs and 5.2 serve-receives per set. She had a kill percentage of 32.7 and contributed 25 aces, 26 combined blocks and 14 assists as well.

Middle Blocker

Lily Lundberg (Sr. Skyridge): Registered 92 kills with a 32.4 kill percentage plus 88 combined blocks for the season. Added 22 aces, 39 digs and 14 assists, will continue her career at Northwest University in Kirkland WA.

Setter

Lily Grant (Sr. Skyridge): A stellar quarterback who set an impressive mark of 948 assists in a single season, averaging 8.9 per set with an error rate of just one percent. Provided 58 kills, 60 aces, 31 combined blocks and 247 digs as well. Headed to Snow College.

Defensive Specialist

Paige Wakumoto (Sr. Lehi): “She was another steady presence in our passing line-up, passing a 1.8 this season,” Bowles said. Also averaged 4.4 digs and 4.7 serve-receives per set, served 37 aces and made 43 assists.

Libero

Estelle Slaney (Jr. Skyridge): Posted a serve percentage of 91.25 with 47 aces, averaged 4.3 digs and 3.0 serve-receives per set and provided 113 assists as well.