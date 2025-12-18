Aspen Peaks School Board approves budget, launches staff searches and boundary study

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The Aspen Peaks School Board addressed community concerns about overcrowded schools, approved its first working budget, and took several steps to shape the newly formed school district at its December 11 board meeting. The meeting was held at the Alpine School District offices in American Fork.

The board unanimously approved its fiscal year 2026 budget, reflecting the district’s transition away from Alpine School District and the uncertainty of startup costs. The budget includes funds for hiring a superintendent and business administrator, board member compensation, benefits, communications, and operational expenses.

The budget is funded primarily by state allocations of $60 per student. With approximately 34,000 students, Aspen Peaks School District is expected to receive about $2.04 million for the 2026 calendar year, with roughly $1 million available during the first half of the year.

Planned expenditures total approximately $794,000 and include $225,000 for superintendent, business administrator, and potential assistant positions; $100,000 for stipends; $91,000 for board member salaries; $217,000 for board benefits; and $36,000 for board expenses.

Additional allocations include $100,000 for communications and marketing and $25,000 for general expenditures, with no capital expenses anticipated during the initial startup period.

Aspen Peaks School Board Member Amber Bonner noted that many line items were intentionally overestimated to ensure financial stability.

“We wanted to be really conservative,” Bonner said. “We just have no idea what it’s going to be, so that’s what we decided to do. I think the hope is that all of these amounts are slight or extreme overestimates.”

The board also discussed board member compensation, indicating it plans to continue Alpine School District’s current $1,000-per-month stipend. Members explored offering a stipend instead of health insurance benefits to save money.

“A lot of us already receive insurance through a spouse or another job,” said board member Jason Brammer. “This is a way to save the district money and also increase the compensation.”

Any changes to compensation will require a public hearing, scheduled for January.

The board voted to open a search for a business administrator and empowered a committee to explore multiple recruitment options.

Members also approved the creation of an Aspen Peaks School District 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation to allow individuals and businesses to make tax-deductible donations in support of district programs and students. Amber Bonner was appointed as the board representative and chair of the new foundation.

The board also discussed opening a district-wide boundary study to address enrollment imbalances across Aspen Peaks schools, including areas experiencing growth and others with declining numbers. They stressed that the study would not predetermine outcomes but would help guide long-term planning.

“This gives us an opportunity to really address the needs of our local community,” said board member Jason Hart. “We can hopefully address the needs of our communities within the new parameters of our school district.”

Board members emphasized that the discussion does not signal a predetermined outcome.

“This does not mean that we are making a decision one way or the other,” Bonner said. “We are gathering all of our information.”

The board announced plans for a district logo design contest open to students in grades 9–12, allowing students to help shape the district’s identity.

“We are a brand-new school district, and there are a lot of new things we have to do, including needing a logo,” said Burroughs. “We want the whole community involved, and we want it to look professional.”

The contest is expected to open before winter break, with submissions accepted through January and final selection in February.

During board member reports, several members emphasized the amount of work underway behind the scenes and encouraged ongoing community involvement.

“We have been so busy,” Bonner said. “We want this to go well for kids. We want it to go well for teachers. We want it to go well for the staff. We want it to go well for everyone.”

Board members also expressed gratitude to Alpine School District staff for their support during the transition. “They are basically serving four school districts right now,” Bonner said. “I can’t speak highly enough of the employees of Alpine School District and their professionalism.”