The Ruth’s “A Christmas Carol” a magical holiday tale

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

When the lights dimmed in The Ruth, I sensed magic was about to unfold. Charles Dickens’ eerie voice swept over the audience, and “A Christmas Carol” came to life once again. As the 36th annual production, The Ruth’s reimagined adaptation was everything I hoped for and more.

“A Christmas Carol” tells the haunting tale of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Consumed by grief and a hardened heart, Scrooge is visited by his old business partner and the three spirits of Christmas. The audience takes the journey with Scrooge and learns the true meaning of Christmas, caring, and love.

Without a doubt, one of the highlights of the show was the technical elements. The new Ruth space allows for ghosts to fly above the audience, doors to open as if by spirits, and screens to enhance the well-loved story. You have never seen “A Christmas Carol” quite like this before. Each moment had me on the edge of my seat, wondering how they would stage scenes like Fezziwig’s dance and the entrance of the Ghost of Christmas Future.

Ric Starnes led the show as a bold Ebeneezer Scrooge (double cast with Daniel Hess). He was utterly convincing as a grouchy old man, and his character arc warmed my heart.

He was joined by Jon Liddiard as Jacob Marley, Weston Klemetson as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Chip Brown as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Bryson Smellie as Fred and the Ghost of Christmas Future, and Will Gardner as Bob Cratchit.

Gardner was a highlight for me as well. Having previously seen him tackle challenging roles on the Timpanogos Community Theater stage, he soared as Bob Cratchit. He brought all the heart and humanity to the character (his interactions with his little family were among my favorites) while bringing the house down with the rousing “What Child Is This?” number.

Lucas Morley was also a standout as Young Scrooge/Ghost of Christmas Future (double cast with Zack Elzey). Morley belted out impressive notes and managed to embody the change that takes place within Scrooge’s life.

Overall, the music was a bit misplaced in the story. Some songs were welcome additions, but others distracted from the main message. Written by founder Cody Hale, many of them are honored traditions within the production. Still, I think some of them could be cut without losing much of the story.

Director David Morgan brought this show to the stage in a completely new and reimagined way. As someone who has seen this production many times, this one stands out in my mind as one of the strongest. His version takes on a slightly darker and spookier tone. While this may scare younger audiences, I found it to be the perfect addition to the story.

Advertisement

Beautiful costumes by Lauri Baird and enchanting scenic design by Carter Thompson were the icing on the cake for this yuletide show. Bring your family and stop by The Ruth to see the timeless tale of Scrooge, the Christmas ghosts, and Tiny Tim in the Christmas season.

Don’t miss this magical reimagining of “A Christmas Carol,” running through December 27 at The Ruth. Reserve your tickets now for evening or select matinee performances at www.theruth.org.