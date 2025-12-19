Willowcreek administrators spark holiday cheer for students

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The “Elf on the Shelf” tradition, involves a mischievous elf sent from the North Pole to watch children carefully before Christmas while showing up in a different place each morning (as long as parents remember). The elf encourages good behavior while creating fun, sometimes elaborate scenarios for families. The spirit of this tradition endures at Willowcreek Middle School, thanks to the ingenuity of innovative administrators.

Every Friday in December, Willowcreek Middle School administrators dress up in elf costumes and put themselves in different places throughout the school campus for the students to find and enjoy “Elf on the Shelf” silliness.

“The administrators, dressed as elves, change locations before each passing period so the students don’t know what to expect after each class. This has made our middle school students laugh, which these days can be hard to do,” said Tiffany Burt, Student Services at Willowcreek.”

The administrators introduced “the fun” last year and have made it a tradition by bringing it back for a second year at Willowcreek.

“I’m not sure how this tradition was started, but they plan to continue this annually,” said Burt.

The tradition has become a key driver of student engagement, prompting many to actively seek out the location of the elf administrators.

“The students participate by taking video and pictures as they see the administrators in their various places after each class period,” said Burt. “There are students who try to actively find them.”

The elves at Willowcreek have been spotted on the roof of the school, in hallways and other unconventional locations. “They have been sitting above the vending machines, in glass cabinets, on top of the basketball nets in the gym, in the hallways upstairs and seen in silly poses, acting as if they are skiing down the stairs,” said Burt. “They might have a hammock idea in the works.”

The Elf on the Shelf” tradition is fun for families because it creates daily holiday magic, sparks imagination through creative scenarios, builds bonding over shared discovery, and generates lasting, joyful Christmas memories. This new and engaging tradition at Willowcreek brings excitement and wonder to the season for the students, staff, and administrators alike.