“Passion into purpose”: Local supercar owners donate over $60k to Make-A-Wish

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

On December 5th, supercar owners across Utah gathered and raised over $63k—surpassing their $50k goal—to fund Make-A-Wish experiences for children.

The Full Throttle for Wishes Charity Casino Night was hosted by Fast Lane Drive Utah, Supercar Ron, and Club Paddock. The event was inspired by Supercar Ron’s goal to raise $500k for Make-A-Wish.

Inspired by his efforts, Raul Parra and his team at Fast Lane Drive Utah hosted a casino night featuring stories, games, and fundraising.

“[Fast Lane Drive] is essentially a social club for supercar owners. It’s really a network of individuals that own supercars and want to belong to a group that could give back to the community,” Parra explained. “We have 23 chapters across the world and Utah is one of them.”

The event began with a heartfelt dinner, followed by a moving program where kids shared their Make-A-Wish experiences. The evening concluded with a lively casino night featuring prizes, an open bar, a live DJ, and a silent auction. Every dollar raised brought hope to Make-A-Wish families.

“Most of our fourth quarter events usually have some sort of charity component to them,” Parra said. “We thought that as part of our capstone December event, we would try and raise $50,000 in support of Supercar Ron and his goal for Make-A-Wish.”

While the casino games brought fun and excitement, the true highlight was the emotional moment when the kids who had received their wishes shared their stories—reminding everyone of the life-changing power of a single wish fulfilled.

Carter Lenley, a Make-A-Wish recipient who spoke at the event, shared that it was enjoyable to come together and have a good time, mentioning he saw a new friend from Make-A-Wish. As part of his wish, Carter had the chance to lead the Avengers as his own superhero, “Spiderman Mouse Knight.”

His mom added, “That day I think he gained a lot of confidence being able to lead the Avengers, and that has been carried over into his life since. Watching him discover new independence—doing things we weren’t sure he could do on his own—has filled us with pride and gratitude. It’s been amazing to watch his transformation.”

Inspired by Carter’s courage and his family’s joy, attendees threw themselves into the fundraising with even greater passion, determined to help more children transform their lives through the magic of a wish granted.

“The car community is great about doing charitable work, whether it’s donating time or money,” Parra said. “The car community in Utah and around the world always shows up for these charitable events. The energy was high, and people were excited to be there.”

As a first-generation Mexican American who lost his father at 16, Parra finds profound meaning in giving back—each act of service is a tribute to his roots and a way to honor the memory of his father.

“When you get to the stage in life where you are doing well…you feel a calling to donate back to the community,” Parra shared. “You can do so. For the Fast Lane Drive community, it isn’t just about what we drive; it’s about how we show up for others. The charity work we do lets us turn passion into purpose.

Fast Lane Drive Utah regularly accepts new members. To join, you must have a qualifying car and an interview. Visit www.fastlanedrive.com/chapter/utah. To donate to the ongoing Make-A-Wish foundation or see how to get involved, visit www.wish.org.