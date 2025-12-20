QR codes add modern convenience to Lehi’s historical markers

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Historical Society

The Lehi Historical Society recently added QR [quick response] codes to each pole on the 15 historical markers it has unveiled since June 2024. The QR codes link readers to more information regarding each marker.

“There is so much more to the stories than we can fit on the historical markers,” explained Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “We only have 378 characters to work with. With the QR codes, you are easily connected to much more information while you’re on the spot.”

The QR code sticker is within easy reach on each pole and directs users to information specific to that location. All QR code links can be viewed at https://www.lehihistory.org/overview. Visitors can explore stories behind each marker, a complete list of markers and their locations, unveiling event coverage, historic photographs, opportunities to purchase lapel pins, maps with marker locations and access to the Lehi Historical Society’s expansive online library.

“Many of the historical markers are within walking distance of each other, and now that we have the QR codes on the poles, you can take a guided tour of Lehi any time you want. It’s a great way to connect with the city’s history,” said Bangerter.

The Lehi Historical Marker Program was founded in 2022, when the Lehi Historical Society secured funding through a generous donation and continued support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction, as well as a Lehi City PARC grant.

The historical marker unveilings will continue in 2026, beginning with Relief Society Hall, 212 W. Main St., on Mar. 21. The gift shop at the Lehi Historical Society, 99 W. Main St., STE 100, is selling a 2026 calendar with next year’s tentative unveiling schedule. For more information, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.